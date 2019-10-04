This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 10

Our pick

‘Voices — Rising Choreographers’

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jane B. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $10-$49

Info: Call 359-0099.

See the future choreographers of contemporary dance as their careers blossom at the opening of Sarasota Contemporary Dance’s 14th season. The production presents four rising, Florida-native choreographers who were selected from the organization’s summer intensive program. The evening will open with SCD’s ensemble debut.





Thursday

The Orchid Show 2019

10 a.m. at Tropical Conservatory at Selby Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with general admission

Call 366-5731.

Selby’s Museum of Botany and the Arts focuses its orchid display this year on living specimens from across Asia. “Blossoms of Asia” will feature traditional Japanese garden design and horticultural practices, such as ikebana, the art of flower arrangement, and bonsai, the creation of miniaturized trees. Runs through Dec. 1.

Modern Works Festival

3 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$15 per play; $40 for all three finalists

Call 321-1397.

The second annual festival celebrating women in theater explores new works by female playwrights. The top three plays, “The Last Broadcast” by Carey Crim, “Daisy Violet the Bitch Beast King” by Sam Collier and “Regular” by Marjorie Muller will each have three readings that are open to the public and less than half the cost of a regular Urbanite Theatre ticket. Patrons who see all three plays are eligible to vote for their favorite, and the winner receives a $3,000 grand prize. Festival runs through Oct. 13.

Norm Stulz

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Norm Stulz leaves everything he has on the stage — even hilarious, intimate details about his everyday life. Get to know him outside of his appearances on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and comedy specials on NBC and ABC. Runs through Sunday.

‘Am I Blue?’

7:30 p.m. at the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15

Call 752-5252.

At the State College of Florida Music Program, blue isn’t just sadness. The concert begins with Strauss’s “Blue Danube,” followed by Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with guest pianist Aza Torshokoeva. The evening will finish with William Grant Still’s blues-based Symphony No. 1, the “Afro-American Symphony.”





Friday

The Bay Arts Trio

10:30 a.m. at Eicher Auditorium, Sunnyside Village Community Center, 5201 Bahia Vista St.

Free; donations accepted

Call 925-3602.

Music is the best way to start your mornings, and Sarasota Music Club is providing just that — plus a Latin flair. The Bay Arts Trio features Margot Zarzycka on violin, Lise Frank on piano and Diego Villa on cello and will perform selections by Joaquin Turina and Astor Pantaleon Piazzolla.

Jazz at Two: Al Hixon Jam Session

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$15-$20; students free

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota spices up every Friday afternoon with a concert by either a local favorite or up-and-coming music star. Musician Al Hixon is bringing along John Lamb and Billy Marcus for the swinging jazz jam session.

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: ‘Daśavatār’

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$10-$35

Call 360-7399.

This renowned all-female performing arts troupe — which calls themselves a “village” — is made up of 13 dancers and musicians from southern India who are helping keep the Odissi classical dance tradition alive. This genre of dance is typically found in temples because the choreography is based on interpretations of Hindu mythology. A second performance will be Saturday, and the ensemble will host a conversation on Indian classical dance and the preservation of the Odissi traditions Sunday.

Saturday

Art For a Purpose

5 p.m. at State of the Arts Gallery, 1547 State St.

Free

Call 786-4605.

Easterseals Happiness House’s third annual art show features work by Easterseals artists. The organization offers resources and support for adults and children with special needs and their families.

‘Viewpoint’ Opening Reception

5 p.m. at Gaze Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 400-0598.

Take a step back, and change your perspective. View Southwest Florida through the eyes of some of its strongest photographers at Gaze Modern’s October exhibit. Images range from street photography and stylized portraits to abstract life scenes. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Exhibit runs through Nov. 2.

Sunday

Garden Music Series

1 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with general admission

Call 366-5731.

Want to make your Sunday afternoon especially relaxing? Spend it at an outdoor concert experience with music by Ocean’s Eleven Big Band with John Rinell. The band will play swing era favorites, including from Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong Count Basie, as well as some contemporary artists.

‘Life Affirmed’

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center,709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $38

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra continues its new season with a focus on the life-affirming nature of music. The program will begin with Pavel Haas’ Wind Quintet, Op. 10, for flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon. The Czech composer’s work was rooted in his love of folk music and Hebrew chant. The evening will finish with Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1, for violin, viola, cello and piano, in G Minor, Op. 25. He began the piece after the death of a friend.

‘The Romantic Flute’

5 p.m. at Fischer-Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court

$49

Call 306-1202.

This classical soiree celebrate the lyrical melodies of four romance powerhouses: Walter Gieseking, Daniel Kessner, Robert Schumann and Carl Reinecke. The performing duo are Taylor Irelan, flute, and Andrew Feitl, piano.

Young Artist Showcase Recital

6 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road

Free

Call 349-5616.

The Young Artist Showcase program gives scholarships to high school and college students studying in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. Teia Watson, a mezzo-soprano who just received a degree from the State College of Florida, is this year's recital winner. Watson is now attending the University of Tampa to pursue a bachelor's in vocal performance.

Monday

Dogtoberfest

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at OldSalty Dog City Island, 1601 Ken Thompson Parkway

Free

Call 388-4311.

Dogs and beer, what more could you ask for? The weeklong Oktoberfest celebration will have food and drink specials and beer sampling tents. Runs through Oct. 20, when there will be a pet costume contest and parade at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Social and Singers

9:45 a.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 488-2420.

Set the alarm early to learn more about the Sarasota Opera Guild and hear vocalists from the Youth Opera Singers perform at this social. Coffee and pastries will be served, so all the more reason to get out of bed.

Wednesday

Jazz is English

10:30 a.m. at Geldbart Auditorium, Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1163.

Liven up your day with Sarasota Music Archive’s newest series, Jazz is English. This week’s lecture and demonstration will be given by pianist Tom Pizzi and Friends. The series will continue Nov. 6.

‘Brundibar’: The Making of a Successful Youth Opera

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera Guild, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 920-3764.

Martha Collins — the stage director of "Brundibar," a short opera composed during the Holocaust by a concentration camp prisoner — will share what it takes to produce a youth opera. “Brundibar” sometimes had as many 90 child actors on stage, so Collins will discuss how she learned to elicit the best musical and acting talents from each youth. Tickets include a reception after the program with wine and hors d’oeuvres.

DON’T MISS

‘Salute to Arthur Fiedler’

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $40

Info: Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra’s “Great Escapes” series continues with guest conductor Steven Jarvi. The program will include classics from Nicolai, Anderson and Beethoven, as well as hits from “The Godfather,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Music Man.” Runs through Oct. 19.