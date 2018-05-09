This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 10

Thursday, May 10

Nik's Pick: Flying on the Wings by I 25 GIRI

This performance is bringing 25 middle school singers from outside the village of Asolo, Italy, to the city that now houses Asolo’s old theater. I 25 GIRI is a group of talented students learning piano, guitar, recorder and percussion in Montebelluna and Treviso, Italy who will perform an evening of everything from classics like “Carmina Burana” to musical comedy and pop songs in English, Italian and other European languages. The idea is to connect the Italian students to the history of their home region by exploring a new place that’s connected to it: Sarasota.

If You Go

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $10

Info: Call 360-7399.

Don't Miss: Harvey Milk Festival Presents: Fluid Lines

The arts — all kinds — have the power to be a catalyst for change. Harvey Milk Festival organizers are spreading this message by creating a safe, expressive space to embrace all individuals. Head to this art reception and enjoy work by LGBTQ artists and allies who share a vision in equality, including Rob Demperio, Holli Combs, Dana Laag, Kari Bunker and Greg Ferris. Festival runs through Saturday.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 228-4872.

Lynne Koplitz

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Kick back and enjoy some laughs with comedian Lynne Koplitz, who has appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s comedy special and Sirius XM Radio show, on several late-night shows and in her own Comedy Central special. Runs through Sunday.

‘Evolving/Revolving’

7:30 p.m. at Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$10 to $45

Call 345-5755.

The final Sarasota Contemporary Dance production of the season features new works by past company collaborators and current company members. Choreographers include Annamaria Diamant, Doug Gillespie, Kristin O’Neal, Brian Fidalgo and Erin Cardinal. Runs through May 13.

Friday, May 11

‘Rembrandt to Picasso’ Soiree at the Gallery

5 p.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free

Call 487-8001.

This exhibit opening for local contemporary impressionist Kevin Tobin will quench anyone’s thirst for original artwork — and, of course, wine. Meet Tobin to learn about the process behind his vibrant artwork and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and live jazz music by Michael Ross Duo.

Field of Dreams

8 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St.

From $15

Call 893-6300.

Sarasota Orchestra’s outdoor pops concert is always a home run. Enjoy music from hits like “La La Land,” “Grease” and “Les Misérables” with guest soloists and Broadway stars Deedee Magno Hall and Cliffton Hall. Runs through Saturday.

Saturday, May 12

NYT Contributor David Margolick

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free, but registration required

Call 365-7900.

New York Times and Vanity Fair writer David Margolick will chat about (and sign) his book “The Promise and the Dream: The Untold Story of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.”

DIY Arts Fest

3 p.m. at New College of Florida, 5800 Bay Shore Road

Free admission

Call 487-5000.

NCF Zine Collective is bringing together many of South Florida’s most creative minds for a celebration of published work. Meet more than 25 artists and zine-makers from Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Miami. Enjoy free food and live music by Mustard Service, V 3 S 0 L 0, Blestian, New Cats Jazz Band and Folktale San Pedro.

‘Rock of Ages (Middle School Edition)’

7 p.m. The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

The location is L.A.’s famous Sunset Strip, and the year is 1987. South Detroit boy Drew and small-town gal Sherrie have made the trek to L.A. in hopes of making their big break (and fall in love in the process). This head-banging take on the classic boy-meets-girl plot includes songs like “We Built This City” and “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Runs through Sunday.

Florida Studio Theatre Improv

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s LabTheatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Laugh your way into the weekend with this regular improv event that’s kept Sarasota smiling with freestyle games since 2001.

Sunday, May 13

Showtime! Music from the Movies

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

3 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20 to $55

Call 306-1202.

Choral Artists of Sarasota join forces with soprano Jennifer Sheehan and tenor Tad Czyzewski for this evening of cinematic music. This soundtrack of iconic big-screen moments will celebrate more than 80 years of movie magic, including classics like “Thanks for the Memory,” “You Made Me Love You,” “Footloose” and more.

Tuesday, May 15

‘Stuart Little’

7 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.

$22; college $14; youth $12

Call 488-1115.

Small mouse Stuart Little faces a big world when he leaves his human family in New York City to travel across the country in search of a bird that helped save his life. Stuart encounters several roadblocks on the way, but ultimately he shows that life sometimes takes us in unexpected directions, and that’s OK. Runs through May 20.

Wednesday, May 16

Asolo Repertory Theatre — Tour, Lunch and Matinee of the Production ‘Ragtime’

11 a.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Members $65; nonmembers $75

Call 309-5100.

RCLA Presents hosts this tour, lunch and matinee event. Begin the day with the international story of Asolo Repertory Theatre and its home on FSU’s two stages, the Cook Theatre and the historic Mertz Theatre. Stand onstage and get an in-depth look behind the scenes of a professional theater company. Costume Shop Manager David Covach will also discuss the process of making a costume. Followed by a performance of the musical “Ragtime.”

Warhol Nights — Florida Studio Theatre

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$75, Members $60

Call 366-5731.

Channel Andy Warhol’s whacky, artistic look on the world by night with this revue-style FST Improv show. From Beat Generation snowbirds to roundabouts, this topical show will feature sketches, musicals and classic improv games that make fun of Sarasota’s imperfections. And don’t be shy — they want your audience suggestions.

Robert Liberace Demo and Reception

6 p.m. at Southern Atelier, 7226 21st St. E.

$25

Call 753-7755.

Renowned artist Robert Liberace will give art aficionados a peek into the world of his painting process at this demonstration and talk. Gain some rare insights into a talented local’s painting practice and enjoy a reception — with beverages, don’t worry.