This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 21

THURSDAY

FST Children’s Theatre: ‘Reel Music’

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$10

Call 366-9000.

It’s lights, cameras, action for Florida Studio Theatre’s first-ever cabaret-style children’s show, “Reel Music.” This show will feature music from your little one’s favorite films, both old and new. Featuring songs from hit movies such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “The Lego Movie,” and “Trolls,” this musical adventure will entertain and transport the audience into the magical worlds of the movies. Runs through Aug. 9.

‘Life’s Passions’

4:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $27

Call 953-3434.

Witness Sarasota Music Festival Director Jeffrey Kahane and internationally renowned pianist and scholar Robert Levin team up to perform Schubert’s passionate “Lebensstürme” and rhapsodic Rondo in A Major for this performance. The program also includes Beethoven’s haunting Piano Trio in D Major, and Walter Gieseking’s delicate “Sonatine” for flute and piano.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘All About Eve’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

Go back in time with this screening of the 1950 film, “All About Eve.” This film follows up-and-coming Broadway actress Eve Harrington as she maneuvers her way to the top. The story begins with Broadway mega-star Margo Channing taking pity on newbie actress Eve and making Eve her personal assistant. Before long, it becomes apparent that naïve Eve is a scheming conniver who uses Margo and many other Broadway big shots to become a star herself. Starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, and George Sanders.

Nik’s Pick: Mike Zito

Need a comfort food fix with a side of good music? Get both at The Blue Rooster with this performance by Mike Zito, who won the title of Blues Rock Artist of the Year at the Blues Foundation Awards in May. The guitarist and vocalist will bring his 15th album, “First Class Life,” to the stage with his signature heartfelt style and soulful lyrics detailing personal topics such as his journey from addiction to sobriety.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door

Info: Call 388-7539.

FRIDAY

Friday Fest: Jah Movement

5 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail.

Free

Call 953-3368.

Join the Van Wezel for a music-packed night that will leave you and the whole family dancing beneath the sunset. This Friday Fest will feature reggae band Jah Movement. Led by front vocalist Shantel Norman, the group plays Top 40, funk, soul, R&B and calypso dance music. The event will feature local food trucks, beverage vendors and more. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, but outside food is prohibited.

‘The Lion King Jr.’

7 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $11

Call 748-5875.

Hakuna Matata, dear readers! Behold the circle of life with this Kidz Camp performance of “The Lion King,” put on by the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Join Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters for this classic coming-of-age story of love and loss — you’ll forget your worries for the rest of your days.

‘Summer Serenades’

Sarasota Music Festival

8 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $27

Call 953-3434.

Head to the Sarasota Opera House to spend an evening being serenaded by some of the most well known composers. The performance will include three different pieces, beginning with Mozart’s Serenade No. 11, originally inspired by a real-life serenade outside his home. The evening will continue with Dohnànyi’s “Serenade for String Trio,” which is considered a whirlwind of musical riches. The concert will conclude with Johannes Brahms’s expansive Piano Quartet No. 1.

SATURDAY

Don't Miss: Summer Solstice Yoga and Sound Bath Meditation

Summer Solstice Yoga and Sound Bath Meditation

Take advantage of one of the longest days of the year with some yoga on the beach. Join Taylluna and Hallie Parker Janos for Summer Solstice yoga and sound bath meditation. The evening will start with gentle sunset yoga followed by a group sound immersion meditation. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring your own yoga mats and blankets. The yoga will take place near the Grandfather tree on Siesta Key Beach.

If You Go

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Siesta Key Beach, 948 Beach Road

Tickets: $10 suggested donation

Info: Call 725-5887.

Dale Jones

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Dale Jones’ high energy acts will liven up a normal, mundane night. With 20-plus years in the making, Jones accentuates his machine-gun style delivery with a healthy dose of animated faces and then combines that with quick improvisations and well placed physical comedy. Jones is a regular on Sirius XM’s “Blue Collar Channel” and has performed at countless colleges, corporate functions, cruise ships and comedy festivals.

SUNDAY

Car Show

10 a.m. at Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

$5 admission

Call 487-7904.

Start your engines, classic car lovers and owners. Be reminded of a time without GPS and automatic gear with Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Car Show. This car show will include dozens of classic and late model cars on display for your enjoyment. Do you own a classic car? Enter your vehicle in the show for $20. No pre-registration necessary.

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Alice in Wonderland’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Fall down the rabbit hole with this screening of Christopher Wheeldon’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” danced by The Royal Ballet in London. The original cast of this dynamic production brings this adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s story to life, led by the charming Alice, danced by British Principal Lauren Cuthbertson. Alice is joined by every dreamer’s favorite characters, from the White Rabbit to the Queen of Hearts. You’ll feel like you’re seeing this show live — but whatever you do, don’t take the ‘Drink Me’ potion.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Celebrate Pride Month with a night full of naughty entertainment. Join local drag queen Beneva Fruitville for an evening of bingo, live performances and lots of prizes with special guest drag queen stars Tamiami Trails, and for the first time to the Bingo Bonanza stage, Beyja King.

TUESDAY

‘Always ... Patsy Cline’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $29

Call 366-9000.

Many Americans know the story of beloved country singer Patsy Cline — but have you ever heard her story told by her biggest fan? See through the eyes of Louise Seger as you enjoy classics such as “Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy” and more. Runs through July 1.

WEDNESDAY

Ron Feingold

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Head to McCurdy’s for a one-man show of Comedy A Cappella, created by Orlando-based comedian and entertainer Ron Feingold. It’s a blend of traditional stand-up comedy and a cappella music during which Feingold sings all of his own back ups, lead vocals and even vocal percussion on his new CD “Solo Effort.” He will be relying only on his voice as his sole instrument to create a musical comedy experience.

‘Murder for Two’

8 p.m. at Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

From $25

Call 366-9000.

“Murder for Two” is a musical homage to classic murder mysteries. Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with the dream of being promoted to detective. So, when great American novelist Arthur Whitney ends up dead, Moscowicz sees an opportunity to prove that he can crack a case. “Murder for Two” is a show that includes a unique blend of music, mayhem and murder. Runs through July 29.