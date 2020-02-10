This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 20

THURSDAY

Food and Opera: Don’t Sing with Your Mouth Full

4 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$20

Call 920-3764.

So, what is is that makes the fat lady sing? Find out when Sarasota Opera trustee Dr. Roseanne Martorella is joined by food author May Bsisu for a program presented by the Sarasota Opera Guild exploring how opera is associated with food. A reception will follow, and yes there will be something to eat — light bites — and wine.

The Andrei Project: “Hang”

8 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Free, reservations required

Call 351-8000

In matters of crime and punishment, where is the line between justice and revenge? The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training presents this one-act play by Debbie Tucker Green, in which a woman whose family was subjected to a horrific crime is brought in by the authorities years later to help them determine the means by which the perpetrator is to be executed.

An Evening with Michael Feinstein Singing Gershwin

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $37-$77

Call 953-3368.

To quote one of Ira Gershwin’s most famous lyrics, “Who could ask for anything more?” Michael Feinstein, who was an assistant to the elder of the songwriting Gershwin brothers, hit it big 30 years ago and has made a career out of preserving the Great American Songbook. His act was old school when it started and it's never gone out of style.

‘Sender’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd Street

Tickets $32

Call 321-1397.

In this story of delayed, even resisted, adulthood, a man shows up in his former Chicago apartment a year after faking his death and tries to pick up were he left off with the people who have been mourning him. Run extended through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Jazz at Two: Kitt Moran & Mike Moran Trio

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Before they made their way to Sarasota, Kitt and Mike Moran made the rounds in the top jazz clubs in New York and New Jersey, including Atlantic City casinos. Now, with bassist Dominic Mancini and drummer Dane Hassan, their gigging with The Jazz Club of Sarasota, playing jazz and American songbook standards.

'From Broadway to the Beach'

5 p.m. Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

Free, registration required

Visit hermitageartistretreat.org

Adam Gwon is one of Broadway’s hottest young composers. His musicals have been performed on six continents. For this concert, he’ll take to the beach, where Gwon will use his own songs to demonstrate how an idea evolves into a Broadway musical.

Towles Court Artist Colony Third Friday Walk

5-9 p.m. at 1938 Adams Lane

Free

Call 203-554-3311or visit Towlescourt.com

A little enclave of Old Florida tucked on the southern side of downtown, Towles Court Art Colony is a collective of artists, designers, photographers, clothing and jewelry designers, restaurants and cafes. Each third Friday of the month, the colony springs to life with its monthly Art Walk. Visit with the artists while this month’s music guest, Bill Shepherd, provides some extra atmosphere. Parking available.

Robert Kelly

6:30 and 8:50 p.m.

at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$23

Call 925-3869.

They say it’s good to be able to laugh at yourself. Robert Kelly's got it down to an art. He bases much of his routine on his own life experiences, which means it runs the emotional gamut. It's the kind of stuff audiences can relate to, and have been for years on stage, TV and in his podcast, “You Know What, Dude?”

Inez Barlatier in Concert: Moun-Moon — Spotlight Florida!

7:30 p.m. Friday at The Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35

Call 358-3180.

The Ringling’s The Art of Performance series continues in its mission to widen audiences' range of live performance experiences as it welcomes multifaceted musician and composer Inez Barlatier. A Miami native of Haitian descent, Barlatier’s music draws its influences from African, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latin styles. She will perform again Saturday.

SATURDAY

'With a Song in Our Hearts!'

2:30 and 7 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$20-$35

Call 321-6014 or visit ChorusoftheKeys.org

Barbershop isn't many people's everyday favorite music, but when we come across it, there's something irresistible about it, a certain vibe — figuratively and literally. Just a few notes and you have to stop and listen. In the Chorus of the Keys annual concert, 30 voices will sing in a capella, four-part harmony in a program that will include classic barbershop, Broadway tunes and patriotic favorites.

Carmina Burana in Motion

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave, Venice

$25-$60

Call 387-4900.

Choral Artists of Sarasota and Sarasota Contemporary Dance combine sight and sound for this elaborate interpretation of Carl Orff’s choral classic. They will be joined by two pianists as well the Venice Symphony percussion section. Runs again at 3 p.m. Sunday.

‘The Elixir of Love’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 and up

Call 328-1300

Opera and romance are both known for over-the-top emotional extremes. This is the upbeat side as Sarasota Opera continues its love-themed Winter Festival with Gaetano Donizetti’s lighthearted story about a young man who thinks a “magic potion” will get him the woman of his dreams. Will it work? Well, it gets complicated. Runs through March 21.

‘Sounds of Nobility’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 953-3434.

The fifth installment of the Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks series welcomes violinist Simone Porter and cellist Joshua Roman, who will perform Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Cello under the direction of Grammy and Juno award-winning conductor and composer Bramwell Tovey. Other highlights include Berlioz’s Rob Roy Overture and Sir William Walton’s Symphony No. 1. They will perform again Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Steve Forbert

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Road

$22 advance, $27 at the door

Call 894-6469 or visit wslr.org

Blues/folk singer Steve Forbert has one of those voices that just sounds like he's been around. After more than 40 years, 18 albums and a hit single, "Romeo's Tune," back in 1979, he's earned that voice.

FST Improv: ‘Life’s a Beach”

8:30 p.m. at FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre

$15

Call 366-9000

There’s no place like home, or winter home as the case may be. This revue style show reviews all those little quirks that make Sarasota, well, Sarasota, and we’ll let you decide what that means. FST’s improv troupe will do the same, basing many of their sketches on audience suggestions. Runs through April 24.

SUNDAY

'Island Time'

3-6 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Road

$10

visit wslr.org

The newest installment of Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center's World Culture Series encompasses Caribbean culture. The visual art includes paintings, photography and glass mosaics. Live entertainment will include Marco Ciceron plying steel drums and De Mush Fire Band playing island music. The Se P’am Dance Company will also demonstrate a variety of Haitian folk dances. The art exhibit runs through March 29.

MONDAY

SILL's Music Mondays: Todd Thomas

10:30 a.m. Church of the Palms, 324 Bee Ridge Road

$10

Call 365-6404.

SILL’s Music Mondays welcomes back one of its favorite guests, Todd Thomas, for a third visit. Thomas is one of the most sought-after baritones in the country, known for his versatility. When he isn’t singing, he's a pretty good conversationalist, too.

‘Grace Hartigan: Shattering Boundaries’

1 p.m. at The Ringling

$5, free for members

Call 358-3180 or visit ringling.org

Why settle for realistic when you can have real? First, watch the documentary film about Grace Hartigan, who was a major figure in the American Abstract Expressionist movement in the mod 20th century, overcoming professional and personal obstacles throughout her career. After the film, go into the gallery and see Hartigan’s work on display in “Remaking the World: Abstraction from the Permanent Collection.”

Karaoke Mondays

9 p.m. at Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free

349-6311

C’mon, you crush it in the car. There isn’t a song on the radio that you can’t do better. Share that talent with the world, i.e, the Monday night bar crowd, at this weekly outpouring of talent, conducted by Emcee Dallas and The Reverend DJ Lalo. And, you get a free mixed shot after your first song, which means you’ll get better as the night goes on.

TUESDAY

The Knights and Gil Shaham, violin

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$25-$75

Call 225-6500.

The Sarasota Concert Association continues its 2020 Great Performers Series with a combination that doubly fits the bill. The Knights are a group of adventurous musicians that excel at connecting with their audience. Gil Shaham is regarded as one of the most recognized and stylistically recognizable violinists in the world.

WEDNESDAY

‘Les Miserables’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $42-$117

Call 953-3368.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical is one of the most acclaimed shows in Broadway history. Still, producer Cameron Mackintosh decided there’s always room for improvement and revamped “Les Mis” in 2010, with set design inspired by sketches drawn by Victor Hugo himself.