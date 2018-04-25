This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, April 26

Thursday, April 26

Al Romas

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Al Romas has performed on all sorts of stages, from the decks of several major cruise lines to Radio City Music Hall for ESPN’s Espy Awards. His TV appearances include “Standup Spotlight,” MTV’s “Half Hour Comedy Hour” and Comedy Central’s “Short Attention Span Theater.” Runs through April 29.

‘Nice Work If You Can Get It’

7:30 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$11 to $37

Call 748-5875.

This cast of outrageous characters is taking Roaring ’20s-era New York City by storm to celebrate the wedding of a wealthy playboy. But their plans go awry when said playboy meets a vivacious, feisty bootlegger who steals his heart. Runs through May 13.

Friday, April 27

Alumni Show ‘From the Depths of the Ocean’

5 p.m. at madeby Gallery, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Ringling College Campus

Free

Call 822-0442.

The ocean is a complex, powerful force, providing everything from love and happiness to tranquility. ”From the Depths of the Ocean” is a colorful collection of art inspired by aquatic scenes that features photography by Danielle Garone and oil paintings by Kaitlyn Priestley. The show runs through May 26.

Tomorrow’s Voices Today

7 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$5 to $10

Call 921-4847.

Key Chorale’s fifth annual collaboration concert with the Sarasota County Schools will feature a combined chorus with the Booker VPA, Riverview, and Sarasota High School choirs. The 200-some performers will sing a program of moving music by Jake Runestad, whose song “Please Stay” about teen suicide prevention was made using an atypical medium: Twitter.

‘All the Great Books (Abridged)’

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

The Players Teens are taking this hysterical show to the Backstage at The Players stage. These students will perform what The Washington Post calls an “English class meets Monty Python”-style play that will teach audiences about all the greatest books in the history of literature. Runs through Saturday.

‘Great Masters of Dance’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $30

Call 359-0099.

Sarasota Ballet is closing its 2017-2018 season with a nod to three of the most beloved choreographers of the 20th century. Program 7 will feature Antony Tudor’s “The Leaves Are Fading,” George Balanchine’s “Bugaku” and “Tarantella” and Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Marguerite and Armand.” From a heart-wrenching romance to a Japanese wedding ceremony, audiences will enjoy a variety of ballets in this season closer, which is also the last show that soon-to-be-retired company members Logan Learned and Kristianne Kleine will perform. Runs through Saturday.

Black Diamond Burlesque: ‘Hooray for Hollywood!’

8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at Cock & Bull, 975 Cattlemen Road

$22

Email [email protected]

Join the dames and devils of Black Diamond Burlesque for a glamorous tribute to Tinsel Town. The Diamonds will perform to everyone’s favorite Hollywood songs, with special appearances by Big Red Nose Burlesque, Catalyst Fire Circus and sword-swallowing Diamond Devil Bill Berry.

Saturday, April 28

40th Annual Siesta Fiesta

10 a.m. in the Siesta Key Village, 5124 Ocean Blvd.

Free

Call 561-746-6615.

Four decades later, this art extravaganza is still taking over Ocean Boulevard. The free, outdoor event features a craft and green market with plants and handmade products from some of the best artisans in the nation. All work on display is selected by an independent panel of judges. Meet the creators behind these unique pieces and discover their artistic process. Runs through Sunday.

Nik’s Pick: Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival

The premiere of this art festival is for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or simply a supporter of the arts, peruse these works by local, regional and national artisans as they transform the Lakewood Main Street into an outdoor art gallery. The diverse array of artistic offerings includes painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, wearable art and more.

If You Go

When: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 487-8061.

Hops & Hot Rods Under the Big Top

Noon at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free; Car Registration $20 in advance or $25 day of

Call 371-2939.

This collaboration with SaltWorks is Big Top’s first “Hops & Hot Rods” charity car show. Enjoy all custom, muscle, rat, rod and classic cars at this unique fundraiser for Mothers Helping Mothers. Not there for the cars? No worries, kick back with a cold one, a plate from Smokin Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile and enjoy live music by Tom’s Traveling Tunes.

‘James Bond in Cello Case’ featuring the Rastrelli Cello Quartet

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Roa

$25 to $45

Call 306-1202.

Shake (not stir) things up with this not-so-average evening of music with Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota. The Rastrelli Cello Quartet has been entertaining concertgoers with nontraditional programming since 2002, and this time, they’re doing it 007 style. Runs through Sunday.

Sunday, April 29

Don't Miss: 'Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical!'

This tongue-in-cheek musical adaptation of the classic film is a coming-of-age story about an all-American girl in small town U.S.A. Debbie is the quintessential captain of the high school cheerleading team, but when she doesn’t have the money to chase her dream of becoming a Texas Cowgirl Cheerleader, how will she and her friends raise the funds to get her there? Use your imagination.

If You Go

When: 2 p.m. Sunday. Runs through May 20.

Where: Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

Tickets: $32; college $17; youth $15

Info: Call 488-1115.

Monday, April 30

We Are Sarasota

Photo by Cliff Roles

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$75

Call 366-1505.

Join Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Booker High School and the Sarasota County Bar Association Diversity & Inclusion Committee for an evening exploring the role of law in social change. Performers will tell the soul-stirring story of Sarasota’s journey from the segregated 1950s to the multicultural community it is today.

Tuesday, May 1

‘Ragtime’

Asolo Repertory Theatre

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$13 to $67

Call 351-8000.

This Tony Award-winning musical follows the ups and downs of a white, upper-middle class family, an African-American musician and his girlfriend and a Jewish immigrant and his daughter in the era when ragtime music was the soundtrack to everyday life. Runs through May 27.