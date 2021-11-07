Thursday

Harp Homecoming with Cheryl Losey Feder

11 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive

$54

Call 306-1202.

As the title implies, this concert will act as a homecoming for Cheryl Losey Feder, who was previously the principal harpist of the Sarasota Orchestra. Losey Feder will be reunited with her former colleague, violinist Daniel Jordan to showcase some of the most well-known pieces for harp, including Henrietta Renie’s “Legende” and Massenet’s “Meditation from Thais.” The performance will be followed by lunch.

‘Falsettos’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail

$29.50; students 24 and under $14

Call 365-2494.

The story of “Falsettos” revolves around Marvin, who left his wife to be with his male lover, and the struggle he faces to keep his family together. On brand with playwright William Finn’s work, the production includes themes of Jewish identity, gender roles and gay life in the late 1970s and ‘80s. Runs through Nov. 14.

Friday

Don't Miss 11th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic Various hours, Nov. 12-15 at Siesta Key public beach $10-$15 Visit SiestaKeyCrystalClassic.com. Sure, everyone knows the three-day Siesta Key Crystal Classic wows attendees with wondrous works of art created from the beautiful white sand of Siesta Key. But did you know it also has packed its schedule with a lineup of nine bands aimed at making the event a true party. From the familiar sounds of area favorite Kettle of Fish to the rocking favorites of a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, the schedule is full of a mix of music aimed to please. Check out the schedule and lineup on the Crystal Classic website and don’t miss this family-friendly festival that promises something for everyone.

‘The Buddy Holly Story’

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$49

Call 366-9000.

Take a ride following Buddy Holly’s swift rise to popularity, including all the hits along the way. This performance celebrates the rock ‘n’ roll influencer by rocking out to more than a dozen of his hits, from “Peggy Sue” to “Everyday”. Runs through Jan. 2.

Straight No Chaser

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$30-$70

Call 263-6799.

Catch the group that made a cappella cool again in the modern era perform its latest round of hits. The concert will mix fan favorites and new songs, including a few from its 2020 album, Social Christmasing, which features the group’s unique take on Christmas classics such as “Silver Bells” and modern hits, such as the Counting Crows’ “A Long December”.

Saturday

Go Medieval, Two Ways Grab your flounced shirt, your leather vest and your boots and go back in time — medieval times. Like most people, we love a good ol’ fashioned duel, and this year it turns out there are two Renaissance/Medieval events to choose from. At the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd. the SunCoast Renaissance Festival offers up food and entertainment 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 28. Daily tickets range from $17-$25 for humans, and $12 per leashed pet if you want Fido to get in on the action. Visit SuncoastRenaissanceFestival.com. Out east, in Myakka City, the Sarasota Medieval Fair runs 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 28 in its new location, the “Woods of Mallaranny,” 29847 State Road 70 E. This fair will also help you time travel — to the Battle of Falkirk in 1286 A.D., to be precise — with a specific Scottish theme this year. Tickets range from $9.95 to $21.95. Visit SarasotaMedievalFair.com.

Tropical Modernism self-guided walking tour

1-4 p.m. at the Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$75

Visit SarasotaMOD.org.

Architecture Sarasota’s MOD weekend returns Nov. 12-14, but tickets are already running low for the three-day exploration and celebration of the best-designed buildings in Sarasota, so you need to act fast. One event still available is a walking tour of Tropical Modernism in the Lido Shores area, during which you’ll discover the work of Philip Hiss, who developed the neighborhood. Gain access to rarely seen homes, including several designed by Hiss himself, and add on the option to get a guided interior tour of Paul Rudolph’s famed Umbrella House and Tim Seibert’s Hiss Studio. Tours continue Nov. 14.

Bach Immersion II: In-studio performance series featuring Natalie Helm

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance studios

$20 in person; $10 streaming

Call 260-8485.

Sarasota Orchestra Principal Cellist Natalie Helm accompanies Sarasota Contemporary Dancers and other artists as they present a multisensory interactive performance to Bach’s Six Suites for Solo Cello. In this second in-studio installment, SCD will explore the suites through a variety of artistic mediums, including dance, painting, photography, spoken word, fashion and food. Continues 7 p.m. Nov. 13, when it is also available for streaming.

‘Eubie!’

7:30 p.m. at The Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$20-$47

Visit WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.

Enjoy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's revue of toe-tapping songs by Eubie Black, the “father of Black Broadway” and a legendary composer and ragtime pianist to boot. This show was nominated for three Tony Awards after its Broadway debut in the 1970s and has lived on with its compilation of upbeat song and dance numbers, including the classic “I’m Just Wild About Harry.” Plays through Nov. 21.





‘The Silken Ladder’

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House

$23-$145

Call 328-1300.

Catch the Sarasota Opera’s finale of Rossini’s one-act comedy that tells the story of a silken ladder to a lady’s room frequented by a secret husband and would-be lovers alike. The 90-minute show is as succinct as it is hilarious.

Sunday

‘Sgt. Presley and the Pops pay tribute to our nation’s veterans’

3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$30-$35

Call 926-7677.

In its salute to Veteran’s Day, The Pops Orchestra offers up a lineup of hits led by The King (played by Elvis tribute artist Ted Torres Martin) himself to honor and celebrate all those who have served. This patriotic tribute continues Nov. 15.





Tuesday

‘Duty Free’

7 p.m. at WSLR + Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$10

Call 894-6469.

This documentary follows a single mom who sacrificed and worked to provide for her two sons, only to find herself with nothing at 75 after losing her job. In steps one of her sons, who helps give her a new take on life by taking her on a series of bucket-list adventures. Through this tale, the film explores ageism, elderly caretaking and economic insecurity. This exclusive in-person screening of “Duty Free” will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmaker and nonprofit The Senior Friendship Center.

Wednesday

Sarasota Jazz Trolley & Pub Crawl

5:30 p.m. at various venues in downtown Sarasota

$20 for Jazz Club members and $25 for guests; $30 day-of

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org/events

Get ready to hop on and hop off the trolley to enjoy live jazz at eight restaurants and clubs in the downtown area. Enjoy favorite local jazz artists all around town with food and drink. Park at the Van Wezel to ride the trolley between venues and back for a night of music and fun.

‘Hair’

8 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$33-$76

Call 351-8000.

Dig out your tie-dye and peace symbol necklaces and prepare yourself for Asolo’s premiere of this iconic production, billed as “The American tribal love-rock musical.” Well-known for its take on hippie counterculture and the sexual revolution of the ‘70s, its music has rising to anthem-level for the times. Tap into your rebellious side and view the “Age of Aquarius” through a group of bohemian draft-dodgers living it up in New York City, complete with anti-war rhetoric, drug exploration and a much-talked-about nude scene. Continues through Jan. 1.