Think pink

On Feb. 9, Snookie Register hosted a pink-themed party to support the Breast Cancer Research Fund. For the past 20 years, Register has hosted an annual party for her friends, but this is the first time the bash supported a cause. Instead of hostess gifts, Register asked her friends to donate money, and her husband, Cash Register, would match it. In total, $4,960 was raised including the match. Register had some help as hostess thanks to Lynn Heuston, Brenda Frost, Midge Pescatello, Lorena Noyes and photographer Ericka Matheis. At the party, special remembrances were made in honor of Donna Casper and Heidi Lagroe.