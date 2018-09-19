The Table Creekside closes its south Sarasota location

Much like regular siblings, sister restaurants The Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar can no longer share a space.

The South Sarasota restaurants share a parking lot that has become overcrowded, a release from the restaurant said, causing The Table to close its doors and seek a new location.

“It has been the highest honor to receive such accolades and most importantly the support and praise of our community,” owner of both properties Roy Lalone said in the release. “We feel blessed over these past many years and while it may seem counterintuitive to not reopen The Table, we are exploring the idea of a larger space more centrally located (that) will bring The Table to newer heights.”

The restaurant was already temporarily closed for "maintenance, repairs and staff vacations" from Aug. 12 through Oct. 2, and the website said it would reopen with new menu items in the fall.

The Table opened six years ago along Phillippi Creek and became an award-winning favorite to many locals, the release continued. Fans are encouraged to turn to the restaurant's casual counterpart Philippi Creek Oyster Bar, which has served customers in a laid-back, Old Florida-style setting for the past 46 years.

While the search for a new location for The Table continues, chefs Pedro Flores and Rafael Manzano will continue to expand the oyster bar’s menu of coastal cuisine.

In the meantime, The Table property will be open for wedding receptions and private events upon availability. Anyone interested in renting the space should contact Amy Berlin at 925-4444 for more details.