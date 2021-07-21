The Family Jeweler reopens five years after burglary

Nearly five years after their Lakewood Ranch jewelry store was burglarized, essentially destroying their business, co-owners Ardene Chodosh and Murray Margolis (above) reopened The Family Jeweler in June.

The new store will specialize in jewelry repair and is located in East County at 7650 Lockwood Ridge Road. Chodosh and Margolis, who have worked locally for nearly 20 years, said they plan to hold a grand opening celebration on Labor Day weekend.

"Our customers stuck with us," Margolis said. "We've always had a great reputation. People trust us."

Kinleigh Vance. Courtesy photo.

Artistic touch

Lakewood Ranch's Kinleigh Vance (above) brought the ocean to Lena Road in East County July 15 when she painted a sea turtle on a canvas during Let's Create Art's summer camp.

Vance, who is 6, used ink and acrylic paint to create her own multicolored tie-dye sea turtle.

Earlier in the week Vance also painted a wave in her own style.