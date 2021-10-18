The newly rebuilt education center on Longboat Key is bringing back old favorites and new classes.
Although classes don’t start until Nov. 4, the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel is open. Class sign-ups began when members received their schedules, and interested nonmembers have been signing up in the past week as the inaugural season of the newly rebuilt education center draws near.
“I tried to replicate basically what I've been doing for the last 30-odd years since I took over,” program director Susan Goldfarb said. “Some of the popular classes that we had at the (former Longboat Key) Education Center will definitely be back, because the teachers want to come back and the students want to hear what they have to say year after year.”
Read more: The Education Center celebrates 35 years on Longboat Key.
Now that the reimagined education center is settled into its new home, most of Longboat Key’s potential in-person students are vaccinated and others are accustomed to Zoom, Goldfarb is looking forward to a strong season. About 95% of the former Longboat Key Education Center’s teachers came to the temple with Goldfarb, and there are 15 new ones speaking to a variety of subjects like how to love your dog and an inside look at the CIA.
“We're doing very, very well with memberships,” Goldfarb said. “People are supporting us. They're sending their memberships, and they're just thrilled to think that they can come back to a place that's still going to be there for them. I think that the gratitude is showing up in the membership, because they're just thinking, ‘Wow, we're just so happy that the Education Center is being restructured and being everything we had enjoyed in the past.’ Hopefully there will be a lot more too, because I now have Isaac Azerad and the temple guys to help me and now we've got a lot more input people.”
There are a lot of class topics carrying over from the past Education Center, but the teachers are bringing the usual new spin to them like they have for years — American history courses change every year so students can keep taking classes with their favorite teachers. Old favorites are returning, such as Gus Mollasis’ movie discussion courses, fitness classes, and watercolor painting. Ringling College futurist David Houle will return, along with poetry and literature teacher David de Dwyer.
The switch to Zoom crippled the Education Center on Longboat Key during its final season. Goldfarb used to see hundreds of students pass through the halls every day during season, while in 2020 she saw about five live people a week. The classes at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel will be both in-person and virtual, and the lecture hall is bigger and can accommodate more students safely.
“If you were to count all the classes, there would be 700 or 800 in a season, but there are about 175 different programs,” Goldfarb said. “We don't know from registrations whether people are going to mostly take Zoom or mostly be in person, but we have provided a hybrid for about 90% of our programming, except for the concerts.”
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.