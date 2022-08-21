The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall

September

Sept. 2

Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com.

Sept. 4

The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood Ranch, featuring fresh vegetables, produce, baked goods, honey, guacamole, pastas and more, along with ready-to-eat foods like empanadas, fresh bagels, donuts, barbecue, and hot and cold coffee from local vendors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Continues every Sunday. Visit TheMarketLWR.com.

Yoga in the Park: Join a free yoga session at 9 a.m. at Waterside Park, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Bring your own mat and water bottle. Continues every Sunday. Visit LakewoodRanch.com.

Sept. 8

LWR 101: New Resident Orientation: This event introduces you to Lakewood Ranch’s history, clubs, governance and other features of the community. It will be held virtually on the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Facebook page from 6-6:30 p.m. Also takes place Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. Visit MyLWR.com.

Sept. 10

Wellness Expo: This interactive health event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature more than 40 exhibitors in health and wellness, as well as free health screenings, product samples, demos and more at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center, Sarasota. Admission is free. Visit MallAtUTC.com.

Sept. 15

East Meets West Expo: Runs from 4:30-7 p.m. at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce combine to offer the East Meets West Regional Business Expo, which features more than 70 regional businesses. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit EastMeetsWestExpo.com.

UTC Night Market: UTC’s monthly night market continues from 7-10 p.m. at the West District at UTC, 125 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. Enjoy live music and more than 35 local vendors selling gifts, jewelry, art, handmade goods and more. Visit MallAtUTC.com.

Sept. 24

Centerstone Life; Story Run/Walk: Run or walk in Centerstone’s 17th annual 5K/10K at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, to raise awareness of depression, share that suicide is preventable and erase the stigma around seeking help for mental illness. The run is also available virtually. On-site registration begins at 5:30 a.m. The kids race begins at 7 a.m., an opening ceremony is at 7:30 a.m., the 10K run starts at 7:45 a.m., and the 5K run and walk starts at 7:55 a.m. The Life:Story Program and Awards follows the races, beginning at 9 a.m. Visit Centerstone.org/about/lifestory.

Craft Fair: Visitors to Mixon Fruit Farms can peruse booths from more than 20 vendors offering jewelry, pottery and other handmade items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Visit Mixon.com.

Scott Short hands off his rose at the 2021 Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show. (File photo)

Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show: The Mall at University Town Center will unveil its Real Mean Wear Pink of Sarasota and Manatee candidates during this high-energy fashion show benefiting the fight against breast cancer. The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Admission is $30. Visit Cancer.org.

October

Oct. 5

Ranch Nite Wednesdays: Enjoy this gathering at Waterside Place from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday. This casual event features new food trucks and a dessert truck each week, live music from local artists, a vintage mobile bar, a market with rotating vendors and the second largest recreational cornhole league in the nation. Visit LakewoodRanch.com.

Oct. 5-9

Oktoberfest at Edelweiss: Restaurant Edelweiss, at 611 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, hosts its annual Oktoberfest, featuring live German entertainment, vendors, and plenty of German food and beer. Admission is free. Visit EdelweissBradenton.com.

Oct. 7

Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Trevor Bystrom Band, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Coldwell Banker Cares Foundation. Visit LakewoodRanch.com.

Oct. 9

Out of the Darkness Walk: The Out of the Darkness Walk, a journey of hope and support, begins at 9 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Registration is free; donations are accepted. Visit AFSP.org.

Oct. 13

Designer Bag Bingo: Sisterhood for Good is holding a night of fundraising bingo with designer bags as the prizes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota. Tickets are $85 in advance or $100 at the door and include three bingo games, wine and beer and a buffet dinner. Visit SisterhoodForGood.org.

Oct. 15

Laughter in LWR: The stand-up comedy show returns to Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, for a night of guaranteed laughs. There will be two shows, at 5 and 8 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase, with no required minimum, though food will not be available. The headliner comedians are Goldiee, Sheila Kay and Phil Palisoul. Tickets are $55-$85. Limited tickets to a VIP experience, which includes a pre-show cocktail party and unlimited hors d’oeuvres, are available for an additional $50. Visit GroveLWR.com.

Bradenton's Domaniq Hutton, Parrish's Cyla Finklea, and Myakka's Kadin and Adelynn Dodge enjoy in the pumpkin patch at Hunsader Farms in 2020. (File photo)

Oct. 15-30

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival: Hunsader Farms hosts its 31st annual pumpkin festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton. In addition to pumpkins, the festival features crafts, live music, hayrides, food, displays and more. Admission is $12 for adults and free for children 10 and under. Parking costs $5. Visit HunsaderFarms.com.

Oct. 16

Gran Fondo Race: Team Tony’s one-day bike race around Florida Farm Bureau Pavilion, 7289 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Cyclists can choose a 33-, 62- or 100-mile ride. A 5-mile cruiser ride will also be available this year. The races support people with cancer and their caregivers. Visit TeamTony.org/gran-fondo-sarasota.

Florida Inline Skating Marathon and 5K Run: Run941 and Bont Skates host an Associated World Inline Cup race at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Skaters of all ages and levels can choose from a marathon, a half-marathon, a 10K and a 5K, with a purse up to $20,000. Prices vary by race type and registration date. Proceeds benefit BeTriForUs, a nonprofit that supports athletes with disabilities. Visit FloridaInlineSkatingMarathon.com.

Oct. 22-23

Fall Festival: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the east side of The Mall at UTC, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, enjoy a fall festival with vendors, food trucks and performances. Featured activities include carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, a pet costume contest and more. On Oct. 23, the annual Trunk or Treat event will be held from 4-6 p.m., and the Trick or Treat Parade will by 5-7 p.m. Visit MallAtUTC.com.

Oct. 22

Main Street Market: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visit Lakewood Main Street to shop from more than 60 vendors featuring local art, jewelry, retail, food, plants and more. Event continues Nov. 26. Visit MainStreetMarketLWR.com.

Water Lantern Festival: Enjoy the magic of hundreds of lanterns lighting up the lake at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Enjoy food trucks and live music starting at 3 p.m., and at 6 p.m. you can design your own eco-friendly lantern. Lanterns launch at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 or $46 after Sept. 30. Visit WaterLanternFestival.com.

Oct. 23

Stuff the Bus: A food drive, hosted by Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Publix locations across Manatee County. Donations of nonperishable food items — such as canned fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, and boxed rice and pasta — are accepted. All proceeds and food collected will stay in Manatee County. Visit MealsOnWheelsPlus.org.

November

Attendees at the 2021 Empty Bowls event each received a handmade ceramic bowl. (File photo)

Nov. 4

Empty Bowls: Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street to enjoy delicious soup from area restaurants while raising money for the Food Bank of Manatee. Attendees of the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will get to enjoy a selection of soups, fresh-baked bread and desserts and take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl. Visit FoodBankOfManatee.org.

Music On Main: This monthly event takes place on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frission, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit the Sisterhood for Good. Visit LakewoodRanch.com.

Nov. 5

Tidewell Trot 5K: This 5K and 1-mile run/walk benefiting Tidewell Foundation will be held at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile run/walk at 8:15 a.m. Visit TidewellFoundation.org.

Human Combat Chess fighters really go for it at the 2021 Sarasota Medieval Fair. (File photo)

Nov. 5-27

Sarasota Medieval Fair: Runs each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Woods of Mallarany, 29847 State Road 70 E., Myakka City. Visitors can enjoy the medieval era through a wide range of family-friendly activities. Features include local artisans, live performances, food vendors and a children’s area. A single-day ticket is $23 for adults; $20 for students, seniors and military; $12 for children ages 5-10; and free for children 4 and younger. Visit SarasotaMedievalFair.com.

Nov. 6

Gulf Coast Cyclefest: The Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club offers this family-friendly ride, not a race, and riders can choose fully supported routes of 20, 36, 50 or 75 miles. Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch. Advance registration is recommended. Cost is $55 or $60 after Sept. 30. Visit SMBC.us.

Suncoast Food and Wine Festival offers a variety of samples at its annual event. (File photo)

Nov. 12

Suncoast Food and Wine Festival: The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch hosts the 20th annual event, from 1-4 p.m. at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Tickets include a sampling of wine and food from dozens of the area’s finest restaurants, as well as live music, cooking demonstrations and vendor booths. Parking is free. Proceeds to benefit charity through a grant process. Visit SuncoastFoodAndWineFest.com.

Santa’s Grand Arrival: It’s time to get into the holiday spirit with Santa’s Grand Arrival. The annual parade and fireworks show kicks off the holiday season at UTC. The celebration, from 6-9 p.m. on Cattlemen Road in front of UTC, will feature live music, themed characters, a light show and more. Visit MallAtUTC.com.

Nov. 19

UTC Outdoor Holiday Markets: Shop local for your friends and family this holiday season. More than 100 local businesses will be open in Parking Lot 8 at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center, Sarasota. Event continues Nov. 20, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11. Visit MallAtUTC.com.

Nov. 24

Florida Turkey Trot: Spend your Thanksgiving Day morning burning prefeast calories while raising funds for The Big Bill Foundation. This 5K run/walk will be held at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Other races include a furry friends division, a stroller division, a kids dash and a virtual 5K. Participants will receive a race shirt and a finisher’s medal. Visit RaceRoster.com.

The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble will perform a Thanksgiving Concert this year. (File photo)

Nov. 27

Thanksgiving Concert: The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble begins its 2022-23 season with a holiday performance at Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch. Visit LWRWindEnsemble.org.