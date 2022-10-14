The best things to do around Sarasota for Oct. 20-26

Thomas-Matthew Elijah Shands, Leon S. Pitts II and Lee Hollis Bussie are featured in WBTT's 'Guys and Dolls' (Photo by Sorcha Augustine)

Thursday

‘Guys and Dolls’

7:30 p.m. at Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$20-$48

Visit WestCoastBlackTheatre.org.

"Guys and Dolls" has won the Tony Award for best musical and best revival, and it was selected as the Pulitzer Prize-winner for Drama in 1951 (although it did not officially receive that award due to the politics of the time.) Standards like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" came out of this play, and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will bring their song-and-dance talents to bear at bringing the show to life.

‘Gypsy’

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W, Bradenton

$30-$38

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.

Everything's Coming Up Roses at Manatee Performing Arts Center. "Gypsy" has been a starring vehicle for Ethel Merman, Bette Midler and Patti LuPone, and it was revived in London as recently as 2015. The musical first hit Broadway in 1959, and it won a Tony Award for Best Revival during the LuPone run in 2008. "Gypsy" will be running through Oct. 30 at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Friday

Songs of Grace: Elegant Pieces to Lift Your Spirits

10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St.

Free

Visit SarasotaMusicClub.org.

Soprano Johanna Fincher, who grew up singing with the Sarasota Youth Opera and Venice Little Theater, will usher you through works of Haydn, Bach, Strauss and at least one familiar Broadway favorite. Fincher will be accompanied by pianist Andi Zdrava in this opening act of the Sarasota Music Club season.

The Manhattan Transfer has been humming along for a half-century and is still making innovative music. (Courtesy photo)

The Manhattan Transfer in Concert

7:00 p.m. at Circus Arts Conservatory, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$60-$120

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

They've garnered 10 Grammys over their 50 years in the business, but the Manhattan Transfer is still touring and still making innovative music. The vocal group became the first assemblage to win Grammies in the pop and jazz categories in 1981, and they came out with their newest album, "Fifty", this year. Sarasota pianist Liston Gregory III will also play as part of the Jazz Club of Sarasota's kickoff to its 43rd season at Sailor Circus Arena.

In-Studio Performance featuring Eduard Cosla and Michael Rutherford

7 p.m. at SCD Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts

$10-$20

Visit SarasotaContemporaryDance.org.

Electronic musicians Eduard Cosla and Michael Rutherford spent a year exploring modal mood music, and then they got together with Sarasota Contemporary Dance for a program in which the dancers find ways to articulate and exemplify the rhythms they put down. Cosla and Rutherford will perform both on Friday and Saturday, and the latter performance will be available via streaming.

Richard House and the Sarasota Ballet soars into its new season. (Courtesy photo)

DON'T MISS

‘Premieres’

It's a new season and a new era for Sarasota Ballet, which will welcome new principal dancers Macarena Giménez and Maximiliano Iglesias to their first performance in town. All three acts of the program will be world premieres crafted by choreographer Gemma Bond and company members Ricardo Graziano and Richard House. Graziano's ballet, "The Pilgrimage," will be danced to music penned by Dmitri Shostakovich.

When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $35 and up

Info: SarasotaBallet.org

'The Burdens' by Matt Schatz

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$25-$39

Visit UrbaniteTheatre.com.

Two siblings share the titular burden of shepherding their 100-year-old grandfather into the next world in this black comedy, but the codger just won't go gracefully into the beyond. Brendan Ragan directs, and much of the story is told through sarcastic and misspelled text messages. The takeaway? It's much easier to write down things that most people would never be comfortable saying in person.

Saturday

‘Looking for Ithaca'

6 p.m. at Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch, 7500 Island Cove Terrace

Free

Visit AsoloRep.org.

This is a show that doesn't have a home. Which is fitting since it's re-telling the story of The Odyssey. Writer Jess Shoemaker and director Gaby Rodriguez collaborate on this update on an ancient tale that is touring throughout several venues in the Sarasota region. This play, developed for Asolo Rep on Tour, takes just 45 minutes, and it will examine in greater detail the plight experienced on the homefront while Odysseus was away.

‘Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$37-$77

Visit VanWezel.org.

The music has been played for 65 years, but it's not on the verge of fading away anytime soon. This play, which began in London and hit Broadway and several other venues all over the world, will take you on a journey with Buddy Holly as he crafts some of the most unforgettable songs in rock history leading up to The Day The Music Died. It's one night only at the Van Wezel, and it will get you singing "Peggy Sue."

Sunday

'Charlotte's Web'

10 a.m. at FST’s Keating Theatre, 1215 N. Palm Av

$10

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Wilbur may be the runt of the litter. But that doesn't mean that the Zuckerman farm's animals will just let him be led to the slaughter. Florida Studio Theatre's talented cast of acting apprentices take on multiple roles as they explore the roles of friendship and mortality in this timeless adaptation of the E.B. White tale.

The Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound St.

Free with admission

Visit Selby.org.

Celebrate the work of the unsung heroes of Selby Gardens, the volunteer photographers who have spent countless hours cataloguing the beauty and diversity of orchids. The images will span two decades of orchid photography, and you'll even get a chance to see how the volunteers do their work in person.

Bartender Spencer Taliaferro represented MADE in 2019 and won the people's choice best cocktail that year. (Photo by Evan Sigmund)

OUR PICK

Set The Bar

Call an Uber or bring a designated driver. Twenty-five bars and restaurants will be competing for the title of the most innovative cocktail crafter in Sarasota at this event, and you can help decide the winner. There will be five contestants in each of the five following spirit categories — gin, vodka, tequila, rum and whiskey — and a jury of experienced palates will judge each offering. But only the people can choose the overall best cocktail.

When: 1 p.m., Oct. 23

Where: Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 Twelfth St.

Tickets: $75

Info: EatLikeALocal.com.

Simon Johnson, Westminster Cathedral Organist in Concert

6 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road

$20; students $10

Visit BonifaceChurch.org.

Simon Johnson has come all the way across the Atlantic to play some organ masterworks at St. Boniface. Johnson is the organist at Westminster Cathedral in London, and he'll let his fingers do the talking as he rips off some of the most hallowed compositions ever heard in church assemblies.

Wednesday

Professors Talk Music Series: Dr. Meribeth Clark, New College

10:30 a.m. at Selby Library, 1331 First Street

Free

Visit SarasotaMusicArchive.org.

Dr. Meribeth Clark, humanities division chair at New College of Florida, will talk about her life's work in research and teaching. Clark has specialized in both the history and anthropology of music, and she's specifically spent a great deal of time researching the history of 19th century French ballet and opera.