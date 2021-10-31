Teen driver critical after east Bradenton crash

A 16-year-old Myakka City boy is in critical condition at Blake Hospital in Bradenton after a Sunday morning crash on S.R. 64.
A Florida Highway Patrol report said the boy was driving a pickup truck east on S.R. 64 east of Waterbury Road. At 6:25 a.m., the boy failed to negotiate a curve, with the pickup traveling off the grass shoulder and striking a concrete utility pole.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames. The boy was airlifted to Blake Medical Center.
