Teen driver critical after east Bradenton crash

A 16-year-old Myakka City boy is in critical condition after a Sunday morning crash on State Road 64 near Waterbury Road.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said the boy was driving a pickup truck east on S.R. 64 east of Waterbury Road. At 6:25 a.m., the boy failed to negotiate a curve, with the pickup traveling off the grass shoulder and striking a concrete utility pole.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames. The boy was airlifted to Blake Medical Center.