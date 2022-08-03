Tara CDD, Seat 3: Christopher Morris

I am a solid candidate for this position because:

My wealth of career experiences have provided me with the exceptional abilities of leadership through example, the value of good communication, sincerity of thought and deed and that effort equals results.

This experience makes me a qualified candidate:

Community Service: HOA offices (secretary, treasurer) on the Payne Beach Association (Rochester, New York). Major infrastructure projects included installation of Monroe County (New York) water and sewer systems on the non-dedicated, half-mile long Lake Shore Drive. Being non-dedicated (not a private road, not a town road) presented a host of unique problems with contractors and tax assessments to name a few. All projects were successfully completed.

These are two big issues that I hope to tackle:

Communication. Our CDD’s business is conducted in the “Sunshine” which means all meetings and records are open to the public. Our CDD should always act in a professional manner in dealing with residents, government officials and all other contacts as they are representing us. Cooperation. Our CDD should be proactive in finding and recruiting talented and qualified new board members and volunteers who can add expertise and fresh ideas. Our CDD is one of three governing bodies along with the Tara Master Association and the Tara Golf Country Club. We also have six HOAs within our community. The CDD should be aligned with those entities to ensure our common objectives.

I want to serve because:

My interest in running for the Tara CDD board is to provide a fresh, positive approach to our community issues through improved communication, greater resident involvement and a more courteous resolution of disputes.

I would like to add:

Having retired in 2012 from a production planning career, my interests have included guest services involvement with the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center, the Tampa Bay Times Forum, and Bright House Field (Clearwater), among others. Highlights have included Grandstand Manager for the St. Pete Grand Prix (IndyCar), the Phillies spring training, countless concerts, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, Broadway productions, operas, the NHL Stanley Cup Lightning victory (2004) and much more.