Tara CDD Seat 1: John Schmidt

Name: John Schmidt

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired

Education: Associate in business and bachelor of economics from City University of New York

Elected government experience: Two-term CDD supervisor for Tara Community Development District (Chairman six years)

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

In 2016 I lost election for my seat. In these past two years, the CDD budget has risen over $198,847 and if unchecked will reach over $1 million in the next two years. To pay for these increases in spending, residents are being taxed at over 6% when the inflation rate is only 2.3%. I have identified reductions that can be made that total over $87,000 with minimal reductions in the landscaping budget. If CDD taxes were the only increases residents needed to concern themselves, this might not be so bad, but between increased TMA fees (which will near or exceed $1,000 by 2020), increased county taxes, villa landscape fee increases and condo fee increases the combined total is a strain on many residents.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

No. 1: Get expenses under control. No. 2: Improve communications. No. 3: Keep taxes low.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

By using a simple formula, “What is the Cost vs the Benefit to all residents.”

By holding town meetings, holding three CDD meetings a year in the evening and having a CDD representative at any condo association meeting when invited.

Pass a continuing resolution to never allow CDD taxes to increase more than 3.5% a year.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

Experience, passion, being a full time resident, time to spend and willingness to listen to the residents and allow the communication avenues to hear their voices.