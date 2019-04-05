Suspect in 2012 Lakewood Ranch murder extradited from Israel

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office today booked murder suspect Thomas Gross into the Manatee County Jail after extraditing him from Israel April 4.

Gross was arrested Nov. 10, 2017 in Herzliya, Israel, after being indicted on charges of pre-mediated, first-degree murder by a Manatee County Grand jury in March 2015 for the death of his mother, Lakewood Ranch resident Ina Gross, who was 78.

She was found dead in her home Jan. 9, 2012 after Thomas Gross, then 57, reported finding her dead in her garage. Thomas Gross had been visiting his mother from Israel for several days prior to her death, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

At the time of the murder, detectives found no evidence of forced entry and believed the case was not a random burglary, home invasion or attempt to rob her.

Thomas Gross, a resident of Israel, was scheduled April 5 to appear before a judge.