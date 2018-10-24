Sunset Beach condominium sells for$727,000

A condominium in Sunset Beach on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Susan Montague, of Clarence Center, N.Y., sold their Unit 2502 condominium at 2101 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Betsey Quigley, of Rumford, R.I., for $727,000. Built in 1984, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $735,000 in 2007.

The Presidential

Vinton and Dianne Trefz, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 408 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Raymond and Debbie Mays, of New York City, for $399,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Girdon Simmons and Ellen Reilly, trustees, of Southport, N.C., sold the Unit 160 condominium at 694 Spanish Drive N. to Patricia Herbert and Kristina Manfredi, of Blandford, Mass., for $360,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2013.