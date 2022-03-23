Summer Fun Guide 2022: General

Cat Depot Kids Critter Camp

2542 17th St., Sarasota

Details: Camp highlights include playing an active role in finding homes for cats as well as animal-themed crafts and educational activities, snacks and weekly time with adoptable cats and kittens. Camp dates: Weekly sessions run June 13-July 1 and July 11-July 29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: 6-12 Contact: 366-2404

City of Sarasota Summer Camp

Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., Sarasota; Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 John Rivers St., Sarasota

Details: Campers will experience a summer packed full of adventure, crafts, games, field trips, swimming, nature and educational activities and more. Each week a new theme will be discovered. Campers need a water bottle, swimsuit, towel and sunscreen. Camp dates: Weekly sessions 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 5-July 29 Registration: LetsPlaySarasota.com for Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, In person for Robert L. Taylor Community Complex Tuition: $125 for Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, $75 for Robert L. Taylor Community Complex Ages: 6-12 Contact: 263-6732

Core SRQ

Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch, 8301 Potter Park Drive, Sarasota; Frank G. Berlin Sr. Branch, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota

Counselors in Training

Details: Campers will learn how to become an effective leader through various team-building activities. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $70 for members, $100 for nonmembers Ages: Entering Grades 8-12 Contact: 922-9622

Core Camp

Details: Campers will learn life lessons and new skills while going on adventures and being creative. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: $25 for in-branch sales Tuition: Member weekly rate $155, Nonmember weekly rate $185, 10-week online bundle $1,800 Ages: Entering Grades K-8 Contact: coresrq.org/register

DaySpring Residential Camp

DaySpring Camp and Conference Center, 8411 25th St. E., Parrish

Details: At this overnight camp hosted by the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida, campers can enjoy a variety of activities. Camp dates: June 7-10 (Elementary Half Camp); June 26-July 1 (Elementary Full Camp); June 19-24 (Middle School); July 17-22 (Middle School Discovery Camp); June 12-17 (High School); July 10-15 (High School Discovery Camp) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $390 for full camps, $290 for half camps Ages: 8-18 Contact: 556-0315

Discovery Point Child Development Center Twelve Oaks

7218 55th Ave., Bradenton

Details: Summer of Wonder campers will travel through time, with each week a different page from the past including the time of dinosaurs, vikings, the Medieval ages, specific decades like the 1950s and 1980s and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks included. Camp dates: May 31-Aug. 5. Extended care is available. Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: 5-12 Contact: Roger Clough 200-4250 or [email protected]

Doodle Bugs Doodle Day Camp

11015 Passage Drive, Bradenton

Details: Doodle Day Camp combines learn-through-play and summer fun so children stay active and never stop learning. Camp has weekly themes, field trips, special events and ongoing educational opportunities. Camp dates: June 1-Aug. 5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: 3-12 Contact: 757-0330

Early Learning Center Camp Focus on Fun

Lakewood Ranch Early Learning Center, 11520 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch

Details: Campers can enjoy activities, field trips, lessons in teamwork and more. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: $50 Tuition: $190 per week Ages: 5-12 Contact: 727-9990

Girls Inc. Summer Camp

201 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

Details: Camp includes field trips, sports, arts and crafts, computer, science and math labs, micro-society and girl-specific programs. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $125 per week. Financial assistance and sibling discounts are available. Ages: 5-18 (Girls only) Contact: 366-6646 or GirlsIncSRQ.org

Hundred Oaks Farm, Mini Horse/Mini Donkey Camp

27564 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City

Details: This camp will allow the children to “adopt” a mini-horse or mini-donkey for the week. Campers will learn about animal care, training and grooming. Campers also will enjoy crafts and games. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays June 6-23 and July 4-21 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $250 per week Ages: 6-12 Contact: HundredOaksFarm.com/Summer-Camp



Humane Society Sarasota County Fur Fun Summer Camp

2331 15th St. E., Sarasota

Details: Designed for children who love animals, this camp offers weeklong sessions where campers meet shelter pets and other exotic animals, play games, create animal-themed crafts and learn from speakers. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 per session Ages: 6-11 Contact: 955-4131, ext. 114 or [email protected]

Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch Camp Adventure

4225 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch

Details: Camp Adventure curriculum is built upon a series of themes designed to inspire children to explore, create, interact and stay active. For younger campers, each day is spent practicing a preschool activity — from throwing and catching to scientific exploration. Older campers gain vital decision-making skills as they assist their teachers in choosing each day’s activities. Camp dates: Starts May 31 Registration: Activities fee is $150. Tuition: Varies by age Ages: 2-12 Contact: 727-9072

Kidz Camp

Sun Outdoors Sarasota, 7125 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Details: Camp features swimming, basketball, arts and crafts, mini golf, themed weeks and more. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Call for more information Tuition: $600 for two weeks, $300 for second child in same two weeks Ages: Grades K-8 Contact: 371-2505 ext. 5 or [email protected]

Manatee County Parks and Recreation Summer Blast Camp

G.T. Bray Park, 5504 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton; and Braden River Elementary School, 6125 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

Details: Campers will participate in a variety of activities, including tenative plans for field trips. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 (G.T. Bray); 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-July 29 (Braden River Elementary School) Registration: Call for information Tuition: $135 per week Ages: 5-13 Contact: Ashley Gainer at [email protected]

Manatee County YMCA

Bradenton Branch, 3805 59th St. W., Bradenton; Lakewood Ranch Branch, 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Traditional Camp

Details: Campers will enjoy everything from arts and crafts to wellness and exercise, science experiments, field trips and more with themed weeks. Camp dates: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $135 for members, $225 for nonmembers Ages: 5-14 Contact: 798-9622; For Lakewood Ranch, Rhiannon Blaney at [email protected]

Specialty Camp

Details: Campers spend two hours in a specialized activity and spend the remainder of the day doing traditional camp activities. Camp dates: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5 (No camp July 5-8) Registration: Call for information Tuition: $155 for members, $225 for nonmembers Ages: 5-12 Contact: 798-9622; For Lakewood Ranch, Rhiannon Blaney at [email protected]

Teen Leadership

Details: This program is designed for teenagers to foster creativity, adventure, leadership skills, peer interaction and more. Camp dates: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 5 Registration: Call for information Tuition: $135 for members, $225 for nonmembers Ages: 15-18 Contact: 798-9622; For Lakewood Ranch, Rhiannon Blaney at [email protected]

The Out-of-Door Academy

Siesta Key Campus, 444 Reid St., Sarasota; or Uihlein Campus, 5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota

Camp Banyan

Siesta Key campus

Details: This day camp offers field trips, art, themed weeks, sports games and more. Themes vary by week. Camp dates: Weekly sessions run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-July 22 (No camp July 4-8) Extended care is available for an additional fee of $50 per week. Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $250 per week Ages: Entering Grades K-5 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu

Camp ODA

Uihlein campus

Details: This day camp offers an opportunity for middle school students to explore new interests through outings and activities. Themes vary by week. Camp dates: Weekly sessions run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-July 1 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $250 per week Ages: Entering Grades 6-8 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu

Crazy Cooks Camp

Details: Learn kitchen basics including tool usage and cleanliness, as well as flavor explorations. Supplies provided. Camp dates: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24, July 11-15 Registration: $25 fee Tuition: $210 Ages: Entering Grades 1-5 Contact: 444-6965, Tammy Strot at [email protected] or oda.edu

Peace Presbyterian Day Camp

12705 State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Details: Peace Presbyterian Church is offering “Jump into the Bible,” a VBS day camp. Camp dates: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-17 Registration: Register by April 15Tuition: $30 per child Ages: Entering Grades 1-5 Contact: 753-7778 or [email protected]

Rosaire’s Riding Academy Kids Camp

901 East Road, Sarasota

Details: Family-owned camp with all adult staff and kid-friendly horses and ponies. Camp dates: June 6 to Aug. 5 Registration: Call for more information Tuition: Call for information Ages: 8 and up Contact: 356-3993 or RideAPony.com

Sarasota County Parks & Recreation

Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; Colonial Oaks Park, 5300 Colonial Oaks Blvd., Sarasota; Laurel Park, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis; Longwood Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd. Sarasota; Nokomis Beach Park, 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis; Nokomis Community Park, 234 Nippino Trail E., Nokomis; Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Sarasota; Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice and Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd.

Adventure Camp

Bee Ridge Park, Nokomis Community Park

Details: Older children will enjoy challenging activities and field trips that will include sports, games and arts and crafts. Adventure campers are transported to field trip sites in commercial and school buses. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 6-July 1 (Session I) and July 5-29 (Session II) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $584 Ages: 11-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Chef Camp: Mattison’s Forty-One

Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Details: Campers will learn how a restaurant runs with hands-on kitchen experience. They will learn food safety and how to run a dining room. Camp dates: 8:30-11 a.m. June 20-24 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225 Ages: 10-15 Contact: 861-9870 or [email protected]

Chef Camp: Fins at Sharky’s

Sharky’s on the Pier, 1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice

Details: Kids learn cooking skills at the seafood restaurant. Camp dates: 8:30-11 a.m. July 18-22 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225 Ages: 10-15 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Chef Camp: Made In Italy

Made In Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Details: Kids learn cooking skills at the Italian restaurant. Camp dates: 8:30-11 a.m. Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $225 Ages: 10-15 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Clown Camp

Venice Community Center

Details: Campers will learn to create and present their own original character as well as how to work and laugh with others. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 11-15 for ages 6-10, July 18-22 for ages 11-15 and June 13-17 for T-Rec Clown Camp Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-15 for Clown Camp, all ages for T-Rec Clown Camp Contact: 861-7275

Counselor-in-Training Program

Bee Ridge Park, Colonial Oaks Park, Laurel Park, Longwood Park, Woodmere Park

Details: Hand-selected high school students will learn skills to prepare them to become successful camp counselors. CIT participants assist counselors and earn volunteer hours. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 6-July 1 (Session I) and July 5-29 (Session II) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $95 Ages: 14-16 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Day Camp: North

Colonial Oaks Park and Longwood Park

Details: Designed for younger children, this camp includes weekly themes, field trips, physical activity, creative arts and character-development activities. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 6-July 1 (Session I) and July 5-29 (Session II) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $392 Ages: 6-10 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Day Camp: South

Laurel Park and Woodmere Park

Details: Designed for younger children, this camp includes weekly themes, field trips, physical activity, creative arts and character-development activities. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 6-July 1 (Session I) and July 5-29 (Session II) Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $392 Ages: 6-10 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Mini Camp

Colonial Oaks Park and Woodmere Park

Details: This program provides an additional week of fun for day campers. Camp dates: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $98 Ages: 6-10 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Sand Sculpture Camp

Siesta Beach

Details: After this camp, kids will be able to amaze friends and family with their sand-sculpting abilities. Tuition includes lessons from a professional and a sand-sculpting tool kit. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 13-16, June 27-30 and July 11-14 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $145 Ages: 6-12 Contact: 861-7275

Snapology: Amusement Park Adventures Engineering

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will design their own amusement park while learning how to use Lego bricks and other building materials to make rollercoasters and rides. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 27-July 1 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 6-14 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Battle Robotics

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will explore the world of robotics as they build models that teach the fundamentals of robotic designs. Campers will learn about sensors, gears, pulleys and programming as they create robotic catapults, crossbows, battleships and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon May 31-June 3 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 7-14 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Castles, Kingdoms and Wizards

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will use Lego bricks to design medieval fantasies while bringing history to life. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. June 20-24 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Creature Creator Robotics

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will create their own animal-inspired robotic models while learning about gear ratio, sensors, simple machines and programming as they build insects, dolphins, gorillas and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 11-15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Developing Engineers-Mechanical Masterminds

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Children will build models of their favorite forms of transportation as they learn about energy, wheels and axles, air resistance and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 7-14 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Gamebots Robotics-Beginner Coding

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Have a blast creating robotic games while learning about gear ratio, sensors, programming and pulleys. Campers will create games such as ring toss or a pinball machine. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 7-14 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Mega Machine Robotics

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will learn about gear ratio, sensors, programming and pulleys as they build trucks, space rovers, helicopters and more. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon July 18-22 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 7-14 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Mining and Building (Minecraft Based)

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Bring Minecraft to life using Legos. Campers will create their own worlds including animals, creepers and their own Minecraft character. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Movie Favorites

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Bring animated movies to life using Lego bricks. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Pokémania

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will explore the world of Pokémon as they create their own gyms, battles and generation of Pokémon. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. May 31-June 3 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Roblox

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will re-create and explore Roblox adventures using Lego bricks to create interactive games. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. July 18-22 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Space Wars Robotics

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Inspired by “Star Wars,” campers will build and program functional robots using Lego bricks. They also will learn about space, space travel and, of course, “Star Wars.” Camp dates: 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $200 Ages: 6-14 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Superstructure

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will explore the science behind their favorite heroes’ powers. They will study gravity, aerodynamics, forces, motion and more. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Snapology: Wonderful Wizards

Nokomis Community Park

Details: Campers will explore their favorite aspects of the “Harry Potter” movies by exploring all that makes Hogwarts magical. Campers will create a castle, make maps to navigate it, be sorted into their house and more. Camp dates: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $150 Ages: 6-13 Contact: 861-7275 or [email protected]

Yoga Camp

Phillippi Estate Park (pavilion), Bee Ridge Park

Details: Campers will learn breathing techniques, following yoga poses, guided relaxation with visuals and meditation as well as how to enhance focus and increase balancing skills. Camp dates: 9-10:15 a.m. for ages 9-11, 10:30-11:45 a.m. for ages 12-15 May 31-June 3, June 6-10, June 13-17 at Phillippi Estate Park and Aug. 1-5 at Bee Ridge Park Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $50 for May 31-June 3, $60 for June 6-10, June 13-17 and Aug. 1-5 Ages: 9-15 Contact: 861-7257

SMART Summer Camp

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, 4640 County Road 675, Bradenton

Details: Campers will be exposed to all horsemanship disciplines and learn feeding, grooming and tacking of horses. Campers also will have time for arts and crafts and riding horses. Camp dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6-July 29 Registration: SMARTRiders.org Tuition: $325 per week Ages: 6 and up Contact: 322-2000

Sprouts Child Development Center Just Grow Summer Camp

14305 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch

Details: A variety of activities balance fun and learning including weekly water play, field trips, cooking, yoga, and STEAM activities. Camp dates: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31-Aug. 3, and Aug. 8-9 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Contact: 907-7333 or [email protected]

Temple Emanu-El Spectacular Summer Camp

151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota

Details: Each week brings a different theme, including castles, transportation, dinosaurs, pirates, mini-chefs and oceans. Campers will enjoy free indoor and outdoor play, hands-on learning opportunities, arts and crafts, music and movement, cooking, science projects, special guests, water days and fun camp-style surprises. Camp dates: May 31-June 17 and June 20-July 8 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: Call for information Ages: 2-5 Contact: 377-8074 or [email protected]

Temple Sinai Camp Gan

4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Details: Discover a variety of fun activities, including games, arts and crafts and more. Camp dates: June 6-24 and July 5-22 Registration: By April 22 Tuition: $650 per session Ages: 2-5 (A kindergarten-readiness group is offered) Contact: 926-9462

Special Needs

Beyond the Spectrum Summer Camp

7333 International Place, Sarasota

Details: Weeklong summer camp sessions are designed for children with autism, Asperger syndrome, ADD-ADHD, behavioral disorders and PDD to learn social skills. Camp dates: Call for information Registration: Call for information Tuition: Call for information Ages: Pre-K to Grade 12 Contact: 907-3443 or BeyondTheSpectrum.org

Foundation for Dreams Dream Oaks Camp

16110 Dream Oaks Place, Bradenton

Details: Foundation for Dreams gives children with special needs and chronic illnesses experiences in a camp environment while providing overall family support through extended respite. Weekly summer camp options include residential and day camps. Camp dates: June 13-July 29 Registration: Ongoing Tuition: $400 for summer camp and $700 for one-week residential camp. Scholarships are available Ages: 7-17 Contact: 746-5659