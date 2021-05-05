Students enjoy box of quackers in east Bradenton

Brody Winch. Courtesy photo.

Students enjoy box of quackers

When Brody Winch, a kindergartner at Tara Elementary School, came to school April 19, he had six new classmates.

The six ducklings Josephine Johnson, Winch's teacher, had in class hatched April 18 and were ready to say, "Hello," to the class.

Johnson said having ducklings in class gives students a hands-on experience that teaches them about the life cycle of ducks and gives them opportunities to work on subtraction as they keep track of the amount of days before the ducklings would hatch.

Light my fire

Chabad of Bradenton celebrated Lag Ba'omer with a

Rabbi Mendy Bukiet. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

bonfire April 29. The holiday celebrates Shimon bar Yochai, a second-century rabbi who revealed knowledge about the Torah.

Rabbi Mendy Bukiet was among many who helped light the Chabad of Bradenton's fire, which he said represents the light of knowledge.

"For the community to get together is a phenomenal thing, especially after the last year and a half where people were isolated," Bukiet said. "This holiday is about unity and community."