Stepping lively

Leave it to a track club to move quickly.

The Manasota Track Club has adopted a stretch of Gulf of Mexico Drive beginning where the Rotary Club of Longboat Key's area ends, going south of the Chart House, over the New Pass Bridge and halfway to St. Armands Circle.

And, on Feb. 6, the members will participate in the first of the club's quarterly cleanup projects along the highway.

Their sign is already posted near the bridge's southbound lane.