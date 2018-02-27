State senator announces congressional bid

Florida Sen. Greg Steube this week announced he is running for Congress, hoping to fill the 17th Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney, who announced he would not seek re-election.

Steube, who represents most of Sarasota County, was elected in 2016. His term is not set to expire until 2020.

The 39-year-old Republican served in the Florida House of Representatives for six years and the Florida Senate for the last two years.

“As a conservative, pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment, anti-illegal immigration fighter for our Constitutional rights, I will proudly support President Trump and his agenda in Washington,” Steube said in a post on his Facebook page.

The 17th district covers south Sarasota County and several counties to the east. Rooney announced his retirement after 10 years in Congress.

Steube holds bachelor of science and law degrees from the University of Florida. A U.S. Army veteran from 2004 to 2008, he served as a captain during Operation Iraqi Freedom.