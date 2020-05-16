Shine on seniors

For the first time in months, the stadium lights at Braden River High School were shining bright May 14.

The lights turned on at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 in military time, to honor the 2020 graduating class that has to wait until July for its graduation ceremony.

Damon Ackerman (above), the school resource officer at the high school, came out to support the seniors.

Excited to be back

Sophie Chesed and Elizabeth Ganim. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Lakewood Ranch's Elizabeth Ganim and Bradenton's Sophie Chesed were working out at East County's Crunch Fitness every day before gyms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, they were working out at home but had lost momentum.

When gyms reopened May 18, Ganim and Chesed were back at Crunch Fitness.

"I loved it," Ganim said. "I'm so glad to be back. The atmosphere (at the gym) has been really great, and it's so clean."