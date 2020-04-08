St. Armands Towers condo sells for $940,000

A condominium in St. Armand Towers North tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Jennifer Watson, of Windermere, sold their Unit 36 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Kris and Jane Barcelow, of Edina, Minn., for $940,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2015.

John Ringling Estates

Peter and Jacqueline Borden, of Boca Grande, sold their home at 322 Jackson Drive to Keyser Properties LLC for $850,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2017.

Promenade

Phillip Kimberly Marshall Jr. and Kimberly Marshall, of Prospect, Ky., sold their Unit 507 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Phillip Marshall Jr., trustee, for $810,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,000 in 2014.

Sea Gate Club

Ronald and Jessica Linsky, of Tampa, sold their Unit 14-D condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew Rahaim and Kiera Irvin-Rahaim, of Tampa, for $775,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $63,500 in 1975.

Islands West

Lenore Miller and Wendy Miller, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 11-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ronald and Julia Hudson, of Windermere, for $715,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $63,500 in 1972.

VVC Rentals LLC sold the Unit 8-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Russell Madonia and Jill Madonia, trustees, of Miami Beach, for $645,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $562,500 in 2013.

Alison Simon and Bruce Berns, trustees, sold the Unit 1-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barbara Pressman, of Longboat Key, for $300,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $54,000 in 1972.

Castillian

John Klein, trustee, of Mendota Heights, Minn., sold the Unit 511 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Volodymyr Barabash, of Lakeland, for $674,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,900 in 1995.

Cedars West of Longboat

Lawrence and Mary Kastriner, of Rockville, Md., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lahrada LLC for $590,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2003.

Seaplace III

Randy and Cynthia Mills, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their Unit G4-209-C condominium at 1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nelson and Barbara Mishkin, of Longboat Key, for $561,800. Built in 1977, it has one bedroom, two baths and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2005.

Longboat Key

Maxine Bellas, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 580 Jungle Queen Way to Timothy and Jennifer Kelly of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for $510,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,494 square feet of living area.

Mark Twain Apartments

John and Patricia Rozzano and AnnMaureen Rozzano, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 2-B condominium at 1336 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph Leo, trustee, of St. Paul, Minn., for $500,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,587 square feet of living area. It sold for $98,000 in 1981.

Turtle Crawl

Bruce and Merrily Erickson sold their Unit T-103 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Debra and Thomas Lawson, of Goshen, Ohio, for $409,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 780 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2003.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

William Cronin, trustee, of Lake Geneva, Wis., sold the Unit 36 condominium at 789 Spanish Drive N. to Iven Rosheim, of Chicago, for $325,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $274,000 in 2008.