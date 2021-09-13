St. Armands Key Lutheran Church connects with service organizations

Every year, the Sunday after Sept. 11 is God's Work, Our Hands, a day established by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

It's a response to the tragedy, director of music Michael Bodnyk said, when churches focus on giving back to their communities. This year, SAKLC decided to bring together the organizations that the church supports year round. Leaders from All Faiths Food Bank, Second Chance Last Opportunity, Lutheran World Relief, Baby Basics, Safe Children Coalition and Lutheran Services Florida set up tables to talk about the work they do in the community.

Throughout August, church members had been picking up brown bags to fill with food and bring back on Sept. 12, too. In total, the church will donate 68 bags of food. This month, it will be to Second Chance Last Opportunity.