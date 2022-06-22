A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gretchen Rimmer, of Sarasota, sold the home at 96 N. Washington Drive to Paul and Beth Smith, of Sarasota, for $6.5 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,660 square feet of living area.

The Beach Residences

Kenneth Feld, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1002 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to 9712768 LLC for $5.8 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.9 million in 2012.

Bird Key

Joseph and Katie Padgett sold their home at 491 Partridge Circle to Jonathan and Christina Joseph, of Sarasota, for $3.85 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.9 million in 2021.

Grand Bay II

Paul and Sandra Wood, trustees, sold the Unit 276 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Earl and Jennifer Taber, of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, for $2,975,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2005.

Promenade

Maciej and Monika Stanczuk, of Warsaw, Poland, sold their Unit 401E condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Albert and Monica Thigpen, of Libertyville, Illinois, for $1,905,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2010.

Marina Bay

Richard Illich and Mary Ann Pickering, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 232 condominium at 2450 Harbourside Drive to Robert and Kimberly Westfall, of Longboat Key, for $1,827,800. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,830 square feet of living area.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Donald and Kathleen McCroskey, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, sold their home at 714 Norton St. to Thomas Lee McCollum Jr. and Kaltrina Mavraj, of Saint Johns, for $1.8 million. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2017.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

John and Beverley Rook sold their Unit B-103 condominium at 585 Sanctuary Drive to Lucia Italiano, of Longboat Key, for $1.55 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It sold for $765,000 in 2009.

Tangerine Bay Club

David Hughes, of Darien, Connecticut, Carolyn Hughes, of Bradenton, and William Hughes, of Moorestown, New Jersey, sold their Unit 115 condominium at 340 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Eileen O’Donnell-Winokur, of Longboat Key, for $1.55 million. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,298 square feet of living area. It sold for $678,000 in 2002.

The Castillian

J. Gregory Hale, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, sold his Unit 210 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Magnus Stephen Altmayer and Andrea Atlmayer, of Yakima, Washington, for $1,325,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2002.

Longbeach

Kevin McDermott, trustee, of Springfield, Illinois, sold the home at 451 N. Shore Road to Stephen and Carolyn Kranz, of Longboat Key, for $995,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2015.

Lido Regency

Ruth Lurz, of Sarasota, sold her Unit PH-E condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Daniel and Amy Loepp, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for $900,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It sold for $129,000 in 1988.

Sea Pines

Wayne Beyer, Personal Representative, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 6951 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey and Heath Ames, of Saratoga Springs, New York, for $850,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 1985.

Fairway Bay

Mark Mueller and Donald Kaump III, trustees, of Novi, Michigan, sold the Unit 121 condominium at 1930 Harbouside Drive to Walter and Elyse Capell, of Rochester, New York, for $800,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2013.

Gulf of Mexico Drive

Robert Estel Dearwester and Sandra Key Dearwester, trustees, sold the home at 5230 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 5380 LBK LLC for $775,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,112 square feet of living area.

Embassy Villas

Sheila Ann Martin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Gregory James King and Cristie Rivers King, of Arden, North Carolina, for $700,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2020.

L’Elegance of Lido Beach

L’Elegance On Lido Beach Condominium Association Inc. sold the Unit B-208 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Sheila Ann Martin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1996, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,023 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1999.

Beach Harbor Club

Carol Hammar, of Ruskin, sold her Unit C-101 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Brent and Terri Leonard, of Post Falls, Idaho, for $450,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 2000.