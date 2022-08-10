St. Armands circus plaques removed for cleaning

If you’re strolling through St. Armands Circle and notice a few of the Circus Ring of Fame plaques missing from their concrete foundations, don’t panic. It’s all part of a plan.

The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation has been removing the plaques, which recognize circus icons and titans throughout the years, in batches for routine cleanings. The plaques are meant to last several years before cleaning and restoration, but constant UV rays can cause early damage.

The funds for the cleanings came from circus luminary Herta Cuneo and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Foundation Chair Bill Powell says the plaques will be reinstalled this September.