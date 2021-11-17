SRQ prepares for holiday travelers

With the beginning of holiday-season travel just days away, officials at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport are recommending passengers arrive two hours early for their departing flights and remain informed about potential delays and rules regarding luggage and carry-on items.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, said in a release that a little planning and allowing plenty of time could go a long way toward a more pleasant traveling experience. Masks are required inside the airport and aboard all commercial aircraft.

“With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, we want to remind travelers to take a little extra time getting to the airport and arrive two hours before your departure,’’ he said. “We recommend you check with your airline to ensure your flight is on-time. Also, check the TSA’s website for information on what is allowed in carry-on and checked luggage. By taking a little extra time to follow these suggestions, we hope that you will find your travel to be stress-free and enjoyable.”

For the month of October, passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) totaled 275,359. Compared to October 2020, passenger traffic was 148% higher than the COVID-19 impacted level of 110,883 passengers. Compared to October of 2019, passenger traffic was 72% higher than the pre-COVID-19 level of 160,327. The number of passengers traveling through SRQ year-to-date totals 2,494,632.