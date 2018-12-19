Spreading Christmas Cheer

Member of Christ Church, Presbyterian, Longboat Key, sang Christmas carols throughout the area on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Members of Christ Church, Presbyterian, Longboat Key, are spreading good cheer this holiday season. Members sang Christmas carols Dec. 9 at various nursing and retirement facilities. From Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay to places in Lakewood Ranch, many people were touched by the choir, led by Lutie Uihlein. Their first stop, though, was the Longboat Key Fire-Rescue, where they sang to first responders.