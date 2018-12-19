 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 1 hour ago

Spreading Christmas Cheer

Member of Christ Church, Presbyterian, Longboat Key, sang Christmas carols throughout the area on Sunday, Dec. 9.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Members of Christ Church, Presbyterian, Longboat Key, are spreading good cheer this holiday season. Members sang Christmas carols Dec. 9 at various nursing and retirement facilities. From Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay to places in Lakewood Ranch, many people were touched by the choir, led by Lutie Uihlein. Their first stop, though, was the Longboat Key Fire-Rescue, where they sang to first responders.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

