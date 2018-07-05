Southpointe Shores home sells for $3,149,000

A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard LaPerriere and Michelle Meunier LaPerriere, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7697 Cove Terrace to Alan Brockhurst, of Sarasota, for $3,149,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,472,500 in 2005.

SARASOTA

Majestic Bay

William and Betsy Henning, trustees, of Oneco, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Sherry Tillett and Stephen Boesel, of Sarasota, for $2,550,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,774,000 in 2004.

Whitaker’s Landing

John and Wendy Desrosiers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 995 Whitakers Lane to Craig and Sharon Ramey, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,359 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1005 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Susan Canter, of Sarasota, for $910,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2002.

One Watergate

C. William and Jane Warner sold their Unit 17E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Barbel Ludwig Wilkens, of Sarasota, for $685,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $498,000 in 2004.

Hartland Park

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 3565 Honeysuckle Drive to Erik and Melanie Fischer, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,276 square feet of living area.

Regency House

Craig and Carole Cerreta, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Jose Gaudier and Maria Alen, of Ocala, for $640,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2014.

Sapphire Shores

Curt Lillie and Ross Lillie, trustees, Janet Lillie and Cathy Lillie, sold the home at 351 N. Shore Drive to Melanie and John Napp, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,502 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,000 in 1982.

Steven Weiss and David Weiss sold their home at 452 Sapphire Drive to Debra Nordstrom and Jeffrey Bendix, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $86,000 in 1988.

Purtz

Roger and Oralia Williams, of Parrish, sold their home at 2148 Hyde Park Circle to Christopher and Yvonne Naese, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2015.

Granada

Kevin and Jeanne Kane, of Califon, N.J., sold two properties at 3609 Camino Real to Preston Scott, of Sarasota, for $519,000. The first property was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,508 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has one bath and 400 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $450,000 in 2012.

Bay Haven

Michael Hein and Anne-Marie Russell and Theodore and Judith Ann Russell sold their home at 3001 Bayshore Circle to Robert and Shannon Warren, of Sarasota, for $463,400. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,067 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Essex House

Renee Pastor, trustee, of New York City, sold the Unit 1002 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Sherry Koski, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1996.

South Gate

QMA Fidu Inc., trustee, sold the home at 3409 Mineola Drive to Thierry Zanon and Aurelia Nolin, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in March.

Lola Property Group LLC sold the home at 3001 Jennings Drive to Jennifer Mullen, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Daniel and Sally Hilton-Chalfen sold their home at 2920 Capitva Drive to Lisa Markiewicz and Amy Beth Patterson, of Baltimore, for $325,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2015.

Victoria Urschel, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7441 Bounty Drive to David and Helen Pizzimenti, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,001 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2010.

Michael and Therese Thayer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7315 Bounty Drive to Ethel Hess, of Quarryville, Pa., for $305,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Landings

Stephen and Melinda Sutter, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Joseph and Vilma Pizzurro, of Sarasota, for $324,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $487,000 in 2006.

Glenwood Park

Dorothy Heritage and Ellen Rae Heritage, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2152 Wood St. to Ann Marie Russell, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,564 square feet of living area.

Chapline Lane

Wayne Wakeham sold his home at 1662 Chapline Lane to Joseph Tober, of Sarasota, for $287,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,032 square feet of living area.

Inwood Park

Alexander Scott, trustee, sold the home at 1749 Sixth St. to Elwin Lissone and Diana Lissone, trustees, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Park East Rentals LLC sold the home at 2060 Brookhaven Drive to Katherine De Sousa, of Redding, Conn., for $270,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,739 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2003.

Hyde Park Heights

Steven M Lovinger Realty Holdings 1 LLC sold the home at 2437 Hawthorne St. to Felipe Andres Castro-Anzola, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,900 in 2011.

Village Green Club Estates

Wilfred and Betty Hahn, of The Villages, sold their home at 3312 Spring Mill Circle to George and Linda Christy, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Frances Carlton

Winston Barzell sold his Unit 301 condominium at 1221 N. Palm Ave. to Axel Krol & Co. Inc. for $255,000. Built in 1928, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,300 in 2005.

Gulf Gate

Joshua Perry and Rachel Cupp sold their home at 3014 Bispham Road to Paul Maurer and Wendy Molby Maurer, of Traverse City, Mich., for $251,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key Beach Residences II

SKBP LLC sold the Unit 411 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Timothy and Virginia Anne Griffith, of Findlay, Ohio, for $2.5 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,049,900 in 2013.

Bay Island Shores

Family Lake Investment Properties LLC sold two properties at 770 Freeling Drive to Rick and Susan Newman, of Union, Ky., for $1,856,700. The first property was built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 728 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $3,550,000 in 2006.

Siesta Isles

David and Julianne Levey, of Stanmore, United Kingdom, sold their home at 5580 Cape Leyte Drive to Jayanti and Sarla Govindji, of Sarasota, for $1,775,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2014.

Crystal Sands

Newport Key Properties LLC sold the Unit 905 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to David Simmons and Cathy Farrell, of Winter Haven, for $1,112,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2006.

Siesta Breakers

Carol Maibaum, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 309 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Gerald and Peggy Ruff, of Forsyth, Ill., for $992,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $645,000 in 1999.

Siesta Beach

Nickolay Gerasimchuk sold his home at 5159 Oxford Drive to Ronald and Tracy Canterbury, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $872,900 in 2016.

Beth Warriner, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4923 Commonwealth Drive to Timothy and Robin Owens, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2000.

Mira-Mar

Allan and Sandra Werft, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8004 Midnight Pass Road to Joshua and Erica Smibert, of Sarasota, for $733,100. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $431,000 in 1992.

Crescent Royale

William and Betty Anne Cooke, of Tappahannock, Va., sold their Unit 412 condominium at 757 Beach Road to Magdalena Conway, trustee, of Sarasota, for $646,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $891,000 in 2005.

El Presidente

Kevin Zeller and Mary Zeller, of Rocky River, Ohio, and Margaret Zeller, of Newbury, Ohio, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Layne and Evan English, of Tipp City, Ohio, for $605,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1999.

Coquille

John and Mary Adams sold their Unit 302 condominium at 1177 Coquille St. to John Allison Jr., of Williamsburg, Va., for $588,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,000 in 1984.

Boca Siesta

Richard Garrett, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Roy and Leigh Harvey, of Berwyn, Pa., for $550,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $617,500 in 2007.

Peppertree Bay

David and Maria Polimeni, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 237 condominium at 6015 W. Peppertree Way to Shahram Mori, of Winter Park, for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Tortuga Beach

Keith and Ronda Philpott, trustees, of Olathe, Kansas, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to David and Kathryn Leap, of Huntington, W.Va., for $450,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,500 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 12052 Legacy Estates Blvd. to Joseph Vieira and Lisa Clancy-Vieira, of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., for $1,110,300. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,500 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Ronni and Lana Tudin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5875 Snowy Egret Drive to Richard and Karen Miller, of Livingston, N.J., for $710,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $666,400 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

William and Susan Letson, of Westerville, Ohio, sold their home at 4826 Sweetmeadow Circle to Dennis and Linda Miller, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2014.

Ronald and Tracy Canterbury, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8523 Great Meadow Drive to Alfred and Patricia Brand, of Sarasota, for $542,900. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $443,000 in 2016.

Stonebridge

Duane Viola and Brenda Viola, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7455 Ridge Road to Saied Mortazavi and Susan Sparks, of Sarasota, for $399,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,111 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2014.

OSPREY

South Creek

Donald and Nina Mitchell, of Osprey, sold their home at 376 S. Creek Drive to Sally Katz, trustee, of Sarasota, for $895,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,095 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Bruce Hamill and Judy Henry, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 322 Yacht Harbor Drive to Susan and Charles Hines, of Osprey, for $790,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2004.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

James and Mary Swift, of Cincinnati, sold their home at 986 Scherer Way to Nancy Sinclair, trustee, of Osprey, for $532,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2004.

Towns-End Shores

Jane Linderman, of Kenai, Alaska, sold the home at 135 North Lane to Michael Newman and Carol Lynne Osterman, of Osprey, for $381,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,043 square feet of living area.

Bay Acres

C. James and Carol Harrison, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 519 Bayview Ave. to Thomas Mottern and Marcia Gustafson, of Osprey, for $305,900. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,500 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

James and Deborah Steranko, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1155 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Karen Prince, of Nokomis, for $355,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 1994.

Sorrento East

Riley Calkins, of Venice, sold her home at 104 Matisse Circle to Dann and Jaclyn Brown, Nokomis, for $264,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,500 in 2016.