South Washington Drive home sells for $3.6 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Alex and Marlene Lancaster, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 47 S. Washington Drive to William and Victoria Hanlon, of Vashon, Wash., for $3.6 million. Built in 1927, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2003.

Seaplace

Julia Alexander, of Longboat Key, and William Zorn, of Manchester, N.H., trustees, sold the Unit G 5-308-B condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Penelope Gold, of Longboat Key, for $950,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,500 in 1986.

Curtis Feldmann and Scott Feldmann, trustees, sold the Unit M2-511-G condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott Blansfield and Donna Geiger-Blansfield, of Setauket, N.Y., for $625,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1986.

Ringling

John and Pamela Buff, of Bradenton Beach, sold their home at 611 St. Judes Drive to Mark Watson and Lisa Chillingworth, of Longboat Key, for $717,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2008.

The Aquarius Club

Mek Properties LLC sold the Unit P-D condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alex and Inessa Marinov, of Plymouth, Minn., for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2016.

St. Armand Towers North

Karl Kauffman Jr., of Sarasota, sold the Unit 54 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gary Holtzman, of Tampa, for $430,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area.

Beach Harbor Club

Bruce and Jean Langer, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., sold their Unit E-309 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Jean Tierney, of Venice, for $260,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2004.