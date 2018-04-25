South Owl Drive home sells for $5.6 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 1483923 Ontario Ltd. sold the home at 622 S. Owl Drive to Henry and Dawn Duques, of Sarasota, for $5.6 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,355 square feet of living area.

Lido

Christine Buckley, of Fairfax, Va., sold the home at 1345 Westway Drive to Rolf Sorg, of Sarasota, for $5.2 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,305 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.95 million in 2010.

Bird Key

Susan Rowntree, trustee, sold the home at 100 S. Warbler Lane to Michael and Mary Ann Hilton, of Bethlehem, Pa., for $4,426,200. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,225,000 in 2012.

Pat and Rene DiPinto, of Sarasota, sold their home at to Ward Chilton and Mariam Chilton, trustees, of Reno, Nev., for $3.55 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,933 square feet of living area.

Jeffrey Weiller, of New Fairfield, Conn., sold his home at 663 Mourning Dove Drive to William and Karin David, of Longboat Key, for $3,201,000. Built in 1966, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,259 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 1996.

Emerald Harbor

Paul and Vicki White, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 771 Old Compass Road to Mary Beasley, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $4.25 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,375,000 in 2009.

Palazzi Al Mare

Michael Lentini, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit A condominium at 361 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas and Jane Freeman, of West Chester, Ohio, for $3.3 million. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,405 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.5 million in 2015.

Country Club Shores

Susan Mcanany, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 584 Hornblower Lane to Donald and Kerry Lee Robinson, of Longboat Key, for $2,699,200. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.12 million in 1998.

Dream Island

Michael and Rosemarie Hodges, of Bradenton, sold their home at 701 Dream Island Road to John and Cathy Vinson, of Longboat Key, for $1.6 million. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,147 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 1982.

Longboat Key Estates

William Mead, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 629 Rountree Drive to Thomas and Anne Saunders, of Longboat Key, for $1,525,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,075,000 in 2017.

Marina Bay

Roger Stoll sold the Unit 212 condominium at 2450 Harbourside Drive to David Sobey and James Dickson, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1.14 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2004.

John Ringling Estates

Joseph and Patricia Casey, of Odessa, sold their home at 168 Whittier Drive to Phyllis Rose, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1986.

Grand Bay

Bernard Silverberg and Frances Silverberg, trustees, sold the unit 185 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Peter and Joyce Mandelkern, of Sands Point, N.Y., for $875,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 1999.

Bayview Estates

Pauline Hoff, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 618 Bayview Drive to D. Aprile Properties, of Temple Terrace, for $752,500. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,477 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 1989.

Fairway Bay

Joan Kiernan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 551 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Jerome and Rosalie Bergman, of Longboat Key, for $735,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,000 in 1992.

Sand Dollar South

Erik Dahlgaard, trustee, and Brenda Dahlgaard, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 723 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Kenneth and Susan Molnar, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1989.

Islander Club of Longboat

Emilia Kiss, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 51-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Leonard Amari and Donna Amari, trustee, of Chicago, for $670,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1991.

Grant Newby, trustee, of Westminster, Md., sold the Unit 113-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Leonard Amari and Donna Amari, trustee, of Chicago, for $630,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2013.

Lido Beach Club

Cheryl Speaker sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Peter and Carol Mirabito, of Sarasota, for $657,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 1997.

St. Armands Towers

Richard Spears and Susan Spears, trustees, sold the Unit 84 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert and Darlene Phipps, of E. Lansing, Mich., for $605,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $617,000 in 2016.

Arbomar Apartments

Kent Lagro, trustee, and Kristina Rupp and Britta Minkoff sold the Unit 201 condominium at 4485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Ann Marie Nagle, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2001.

Longbeach

Lori Muir, of Barbados, W. Indies, sold her Unit 21 condominium at 7135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Annette Hall and Don Schiemann, of Birmingham, Mich., for $515,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2001.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Kathleen and Paul Cusolito, of Atlanta, sold their Unit V-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen Bazzoli and Susan Bazzoli, trustees, of Dublin, Ohio, for $420,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Longboat Arms

Kenneth Lehat and Irina Belfer Lehat sold their Unit 302-D condominium at 3330 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Winslow and Amy Winslow, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $400,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2010.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Louis and Denise Dispensa, of Bloomingdale, Ill., sold their Unit 603 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Roland and Christine Tetrault, of Colchester, Vt., for $399,900. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1997.

Cedars East

Richard Kasher, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 4 condominium at 858 Evergreen Way to William and Rosemary Dilgard, of Glen Cove, N.Y., for $300,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2003.

Beach Harbor Club

Carol and Anthony Measham, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit E-205 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Banofee LLC for $215,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $58,000 in 1990.