A home in Sleepy Lagoon Addition tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Meike Dooley, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 550 Norton St. to E. Belinda Bauer and Peter Haselhorst, trustees, of Fontana, Wisconsin, for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,453 square feet of living area.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Richard and Joanne White, trustees, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit B-206 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Jerald and Catherine Pollard, of Bradenton, for $2.25 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2014.

Peter and Betsy Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, sold their Unit B-106 condominium at 565 Sanctuary Drive to Jane Karen Fiedler, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $2 million. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2020.

Emerald Harbor

Carol Katzenbach Falck, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 791 Binnacle Point Drive to Donald and Kathleen McCroskey, of Longboat Key, for $2.2 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1980.

Bayview Estates

James and Erica Simpkins, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 518 Bayview Drive to Troy and Danielle Timmons, of Myakka City, for $1.57 million. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,740 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2018.

Islands West

Michael Philip Garippa and Jane Wall, of Miramar Beach, sold their Unit 5-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregory Stephens, of Indianapolis, for $1,215,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $864,000 in 2021.

Beachplace

Anne Petralito, of Cos Cob, Connecticut, sold her Unit 302 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Dale and Ellen Small, of Baltimore, for $1.14 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2007.

The Players Club

Robert Solomon, trustee, of Washington, D.C., sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jascott Enterprises LLC for $980,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 1983.

First Longboat Harbor

Joseph Longtin and Sheila Weiser, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Gregory Lowell Janssen and Patricia Janssen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $649,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,000 in 1999.

The Diplomat

Kim Christiansen, trustee, of Tavares, sold the Unit 245 condominium at 3155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Adrienne Batta, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 680 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,500 in 2010.

Lido Dorset

Michael and Tami Singer, of Hopatcong, New Jersey, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ross Talmage, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2021.

Lido Towers

VERGEL DE DIOS 1 LLC sold the Unit 212 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert Doyle, trustee, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $470,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 813 square feet of living area. It sold for $393,000 in 2021.