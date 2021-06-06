Sleepy Hollow home sells for $6.4 million

Francis and Theresa Buzan, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 6161 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel Fangmeyer and Janet Belle Fangmeyer, of Longboat Key, for $6.4 million. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.2 million in 2003.

Country Club Shores

33418 Egypt Crossing LLC sold the home at 581 Wedge Lane to Donald and Anne Pollard, of Greenwich, Connecticut, for $2.5 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,127 square feet of living area.

St. Armands Place

254 South Polk Drive LLC sold the Unit 102 condominium at 254 S. Polk Drive to Cameron Jones and Marie Milie Jones, of Mars, Pennsylvania, for $2.34 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2019.

Lido Surf and Sand

Kenneth and Patricia Elder, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 804 condominium at 1100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Laura Kroom, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,535,000 in 2017.

Leonard and Yasemin Packtor, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 712 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David Wareham and Nancy Wareham, trustees, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, for $630,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2004.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Kenneth Press and Susan Harrison Press, of Summit, New Jersey, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Ellen Richmond, of Highland Park, Illinois, for $1,885,00. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2012.

Corey’s Landing

Jeremiah and Jane Cronin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3448 Mistletoe Lane to John and Michelle Shehadi, of Chatham, New Jersey, for $1,595,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2007.

Longboat Key Estates

James and Diana Irving, of Aventura, sold their home at 532 Rountree Drive to Ronald and Sabrina Amato, of Easton, Pennsylvania, for $1,495,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2020.

Sea Gate Club

Guppy Homes Inc. sold the Unit 9-B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wisdom One LLC for $1.47 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Fairway Bay

Scott Bakal, trustee, of Glencoe, Illinois, sold the Unit 555 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Richard Knapp and Lourdes Quintero Knapp, of Longboat Key, for $1,449,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 1992.

Sleepy Lagoon Addition

Gregg and Daleen Simmons, of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Carlyn Vigil, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 572 Lyons Lane to Gregory Crawford and Tonya Sue Crawford, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, for $1,326,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2020.

The Beaches of Longboat Key-South

Sam and Connie Perkins, of Olathe, Kansas, sold their Unit 1007 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Andrew and Judith Economos, for Sarasota, for $1,195,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 1984.

Islands West

Nathan Frederick Farming and Leasing LLC sold the Unit 3-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Annie Holmes-Inserra, of Longboat Key, for $1.09 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2019.

The Privateer North

Kenneth Brochin and Christine Sens Brochin, of Toledo, Ohio, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Mohammed Farouk Hassan and Mona Hassan, of Lakeland, for $850,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $789,000 in 2005.

Tarawitt Drive

Pamela Rogers, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 673 Tarawitt Drive to Jay and Pamela Claeys, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for $845,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,841 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Arbomar Apartments

Gary and Judith Spiezio, of Osprey, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 4485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Lisa Dempsey, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, for $799,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $765,000 in 2006.

Nautilus Longbeach

Dorothy Cibotti McCourt, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 7065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to McGue Family LLC for $789,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Longbeach

James and Vashti Braha, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 680 Fox St. to Craig Cather and Katherine Cather, trustees, of Traverse City, Michigan, for $725,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $154,000 in 1997.

Beachplace

Edward Burstein, of Morristown, New Jersey, sold his Unit 401 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Roger Pettingell, trustee, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $778,000 in 2008.

Islander Club of Longboat

Dennie Garner, of Azle, Texas, and Linda Latham, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 13-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Cummings, of Longboat Key, for $685,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2010.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Sanford and Joan Goldberg, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 727 condominium at 727 Bayport Way to Dennis and Nancy Spinazze, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, for $655,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2016.

Inn on the Beach

Scott Zion, trustee, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 6206 condominium at 225 Sands Point Road to FL Properties LLC for $630,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 642 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2006.

Windward Bay

Nigel Bogaert, of Orlando, sold his Unit PH-5 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Gay Sullivan, of E. Dennis, Massachusetts, for $565,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2020.

Grand Bay

Susan Foley, of Chicago, sold her Unit 612 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Brian and Lauri Pruitt, of Longboat Key, for $540,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2016.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Guy Haas and Katherine Haley, of Manchester, New Hampshire, sold their Unit 42 condominium at 837 Spanish Drive N. to Philip Bondi Jr., of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, for $425,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

John Crites, trustee, and Ingrid Crites, of Pennington, New Jersey, sold the Unit 15 condominium at 621 Spanish Drive N. to John Compitello and Jacqueline Breen, of Locust Valley, New York, for $370,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,900 in 2004.

Lido Dorset

Wayne and Belinda Rozan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 218 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to MB Lido Properties LLC for $310,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $44,000 in 1979.

St. Judes

Susan Lemmen, trustee, of Suttons Bay, Michigan, sold the Unit 5B condominium at 571 Saint Judes Drive to Manuel and Stacy Hermina, of Cape Coral, for $205,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 372 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2016.