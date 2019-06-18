Sisterhood for Good's independence pays off

Last summer, after the Sisterhood for Good distributed $9,552 to six organizations, Grants Committee Chairwoman Terri Stern set a lofty goal — to double the donations in one year’s time.

On June 18, that goal was realized as Sisterhood for Good gave out $20,000 to 11 area charities.

“I realized we were growing, and people were coming together,” Stern said. “I said, ‘Why not?’ Next year, I’d love to [hit] $40,000. It’s something to reach for.”

Last week, the organization reached 110 members, and Stern said the sky is the limit in terms of membership and fundraising.

Grant recipients Sisterhood for Good this year gave out $20,000 in grants to 11 nonprofits. Beneficiaries were: A Ray of Sunshine Support Network: $2,000 All Star Children’s Foundation: $3,600 Easter Seals of Southwest Florida: $1,500 Hope Family Services: $1,500 Limb, Laugh and Love: $1,500 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee: $2,000 Reach Out Recovery: $2,500 Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy: $1,012 Senior Friendship Centers: $1,000 Teen Court of Sarasota: $2,400 The TWIG Cares: $1,000

The Sisterhood for Good organization started in 2011 as a donor-advised fund of the Manatee Community Foundation.

Although the Sisterhood will continue to grow its $50,000 endowment at the Manatee Foundation, its new nonprofit status, earned in October 2018, creates more opportunity to give because there are fewer restrictions around how money can be raised and spent, said Angela Massaro-Fain, founding member and board chairwoman.

Of the $20,000 awarded last week, about $9,000 came from funds held by the Manatee Community Foundation, while $11,000 came directly from the Sisterhood’s fundraising efforts, Massaro-Fain said.

The group is planning a “Designer Bag Bingo” fundraiser in October. Its fashion show fundraiser in April raised $22,000.

Massaro-Fain said such events are what make giving circles successful. Although members could write donation checks independently, giving circles focus on group philanthropy.

“It’s all women,” Massaro-Fain said. “We kind of get each other, and we’re about group philanthropy. It’s not as much fun to write checks [on your own].”

As the group grows, its ambitions will too. Last year, Sisterhood for Good considered 38 grant applications and awarded nearly $10,000 to six organizations. This year, more than 50 organizations applied.

Massaro-Fain said women are motivated to give as much back to the community as they can.

“Some of the applications, when you’re reading, you need a tissue,” she said. “It reinforces why we do what we do. That just tells me that the need is still out there.”

On June 18, Sisterhood for Good awarded grants from $1,000 to $3,600 to 11 charities.