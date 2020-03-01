 Skip to main content
East County Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 4 hours ago

Single car accident on I-75 leads to death in Manatee County

Police have yet to identify the driver who was alone in the F-150 pick-up.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Florida Highway Patrol has yet to identify the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 pick-up truck who died in a rollover accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

The driver was headed southbound approximately 12:03 a.m., nearing the University Parkway exit when the truck veered off the road to the shoulder, colliding with a guardrail. The truck started rolling and eventually hit a traffic sign support pole, bursting into flames.

The driver died at the scene.

 

 

