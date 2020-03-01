Single car accident on I-75 leads to death in Manatee County

Police have yet to identify the driver who was alone in the F-150 pick-up.
The Florida Highway Patrol has yet to identify the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 pick-up truck who died in a rollover accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.
The driver was headed southbound approximately 12:03 a.m., nearing the University Parkway exit when the truck veered off the road to the shoulder, colliding with a guardrail. The truck started rolling and eventually hit a traffic sign support pole, bursting into flames.
The driver died at the scene.