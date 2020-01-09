Siesta Promenade suit taken to 2nd District Court of Appeals

A Sarasota resident filed a case in the 2nd District Court of Appeals Jan. 2 appealing a court’s decision to reject a challenge to the Siesta Promenade project planned for the intersection of U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road.

In December, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Andrea McHugh denied a suit that attempted to block the mixed-use project. Plans for Siesta Promenade include 414 residential units, 130 hotel suites, retail space and office space.

Shortly after county commissioners approved the project in 2018, Pine Shores resident Sura Kochman sued the county over alleged “gross structural and procedural errors” in the approval process.

However, McHugh deemed all claims put forth by Kochman and her lawyer unfounded or not subject to review.

Now, after Kochman filed another challenge, the District Court of Appeals agreed to take up the case. The court issued notice to defendants Sarasota County and Benderson Development Co. giving them 30 days to respond to the filing.

Within 30 days of Benderson's filing, the plaintiffs can submit a response to the defendants’ comments.