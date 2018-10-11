Siesta Key Roberts Point Road home sells for $1,475,000

The following residential real estate transactions took place between September 24 and September 28. A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 3977 Residence LLC sold the home at 3977 Roberts Point Road to David Kenworthy and Sharon Kenworthy, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,475,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 7,060 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Morton Terrace

Thomas and Rosemarie Harmer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1662 Prospect St. to Louis Pouliquen, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,800 in 2013.

Bay Plaza

John Siff, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6D condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Blue Pearl LBK LLC for $640,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 1984.

Sarasota Venice Co.

Michael and Millissa Christner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2505 Wilkinson Road to ML & ML Property Projects LLC for $575,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1995.

Roselawn

Robert Pisano, of Sarasota, Richard Alvarez and Alfonso Vargas, of Orlando, sold their home at 2043 Roselawn St. to Mark Pisano, of Plymouth, Mass., and Philip Pisano, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2017.

Aqualane Estates

Last Call II LLC sold the home at 1722 Stanford Lane to Noel and Gretchen Speranza, of Sarasota, for $414,500. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $618,000 in 2017.

Essex House

Donna Baker and Michael Baker, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 107 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Terry and Andrea Honroth, of Sarasota, for $412,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2002.

Regency House

David Stewart, trustee, sold the Unit 808 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Riselle Duncan, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2002.

South Gate

Ryan and Kaitlyn Reid sold their home at 2525 Hibiscus St. to Zachary Brewer, of Sarasota, for $371,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2014.

Hartland Park

Lisa and Jonathan Weinshank, of Orange Park, sold their home at 1905 Siesta Drive to Roger Van Wie, of Sarasota, for $367,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2015.

Dolphin Towers

Christopher Raetz, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 9-A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Nina Doyle, trustee, of Rhinebeck, N.Y., for $330,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,900 in 1996.

Bellevue Terrace

Paul Whitacre, of Gainesville, sold his home at 3063 Bay St. to Jonathan and Miriam Mae Stoltzfus, of Ronks, Pa., for $270,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $37,500 in 1979.

Bay Haven

W. Norman and Kay Baker, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 979 Patterson Drive to Jason Collins and Aida Collins, of Sarasota, for $254,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate East

Diane Brabeck, as Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3739 Kingston Blvd. to Sedigheh Ashjari, of Sarasota, for $252,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 1997.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

Barbara Capizzo, of Nantucket, Mass., sold the home at 609 Lotus Lane to Michaela and Melissa Domson, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 1985.

Whispering Sands

Cynthia Sherrill, of Winston-Salem, N.C., sold her Unit 301 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Donald and Christine Strom, of University City, Mo., for $799,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1985.

Mission Valley Estates

Thomas and Kathy Mayhall sold their home at 730 Arabian Circle to James and Heather Sandford, of Nokomis, for $590,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2004.

Paul and Elizabeth Chren, of Sarasota, sold their Unit G-75 condominium at 5966 Midnight Pass Road to Bethany Finance LLC for $754,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 1998.

Gulf and Bay Club

Helena Sitser, trustee, of Lone Tree, Colo., sold the Unit 508 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Konrad and Dorothy Wilk, of Lemont, Ill., for $650,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 1988.

Siesta Beach

Cheryl Gaddie, trustee, of Denver, Colo., sold the home at 4949 Commonwealth Drive to Joseph and Kathleen Arbanas, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,134 square feet of living area.

Tim Nilson, of Sarasota, sold the home at 752 Tropical Circle to Kevin Moody, of Riverside, Calif., for $515,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2012.

Harbour Towne

Dennis and Diana Kiefer, of St. Albans, Mo., sold their Unit 214 condominium at 1267 Dockside Place to Todd and Megan Zerega, of Pittsburgh, for $600,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in 2005.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Bernice Chignoli, Catherine Ballek and Louis Chignoli, of Winfield, Ill., sold their Unit 206 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Robert Meyers and Gayle Meyers, trustees, of Naperville, Ill., for $505,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $76,900 in 1977.

Midnight Cove

Richard and Tracy Walshaw, of Osprey, sold their Unit 830 condominium at 6370 Midnight Cove Road to Francis and Maureen Flaherty, of Plymouth, Mass., for $415,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,000 in 2016.

Island Reef

Jonathan Vrabec, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 102-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Deborah Maggio, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $108,000 in 1984.

Cozy Cove

Michael and Mary Heidlage, trustees, of Sarcoxie, Mo., sold the Unit 4 condominium at 9030 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sherry Millard, of Grand Rapids, Mich., for $350,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5332 Greenbrook Drive to Edward Van der Wel and Elizabeth Van der Wel, trustees, of Woodland Hills, Calif., for $700,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5736 Autumn Fern Circle to Shreyas Mistry and Margarita Aguilar, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,056 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

Diane Klieber, of E. Meadow, N.Y., sold the home at 5862 Benevento Drive to George Fetherolf and Maryellen Fetherolf, trustees, of S. Bend, Ind., for $419,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $471,000 in 2006.

Villa Palmeras

Richard and Elaine Samartin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4452 Calle Serena to Constance Thomas, of Sarasota, for $418,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,852 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2013.

The Hamptons

Susan Bell, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6253 Donnington Court to Mirtalita and Johnny Matos, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 1999.

Villas at Deer Creek

Michael and Margaret Brenner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4480 Deer Trail Blvd. to Walter and Debra Konestco, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,091 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2012.

Villagewalk

Brian and Linda Carder, trustees, of Summit, Ohio, sold the home at 7628 Quinto Drive to Theresa Sentel, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2014.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4524 Silver Lining St. to Erik Dunigan, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4536 Silver Lining St. to Marcello and Teresa Ann Tomasiello, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Jessica Croy, of Cobb, Ga., sold her home at 7896 Bergamo Ave. to Robert and Jennifer Speights, of Richmond, Texas, for $265,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3965 Waypoint Ave. to John and Elizabeth Shields, of Lindenhurst, Ill., for $640,100. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,310 square feet of living area.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

James and Yvette Waddell, of Mineral Bluff, Ga., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to James and Cathy Sappington, of Aurora, Ill., for $612,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Park Trace Estates

William and Helen Statz, of Hackettstown, N.J., sold their home at 858 Oak Briar Lane to Christopher and Ruth Dycus, of Osprey, for $450,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2015.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Lonnie McLain, trustee, of Olney, Md., sold the home at 2071 Tocobaga Lane to Wesley and Mary Ellen Fritz, of Nokomis, for $450,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $71,000 in 1993.

Laurel Woodlands

Lisa Hynes, of Plymouth, Mass., sold her home at 1038 Truman Circle to Charles and Marilyn Lenoir, of Nokomis, for $340,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,200 in 1988.

Sorrento South

Khatoan and Nicole Nguyen, of Venice, sold their home at 1841 Settlers Drive to Brad and Tara Roberts, of Nokomis, for $299,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Mission Valley Estates

Lisa Loflin, trustee, sold the home at 700 Clydesdale Circle to J-Fund Investments LLC for $290,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area.