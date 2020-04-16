Siesta Key Circle home sells for $2.44 million

A home in Siestas Bayside tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald and Renee Williams, of Waynesville, N.C., sold their home at 839 Siesta Key Circle to Stephen and Kelly MacKinnon, of Sarasota, for $2.44 million. Built in 1972, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,233 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2013.

SARASOTA

The Pearl

Golden Gate Point Ventures LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 609 Golden Gate Point to John and Angela Campanella, of Sarasota, for $1,632,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,462 square feet of living area.

Vue

John Lucas and Ronald Butine, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 908 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Earl Rhan and Amy Human-Rhan, of Sarasota, for $1.58 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.18 million in 2018.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Bungalow Hill: Mark and Dale Blumberg, of Rye, N.Y., sold their home at 950 Pomelo Ave. to Cheryl Robertson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,925,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,869 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.64 million in 2017. PALMER RANCH Prestancia: Joann Snyder, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4043 Las Palmas Way to Walter Jorgensen, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $855,000 in 2005. OSPREY Oaks II: Stephen and Wendi Monahan, of Venice, sold their home at 574 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Patricia Griffin, trustee, of Osprey, for $1,025,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $795,000 in 2013. NOKOMIS Casey Key: Eva Stone, trustee, and Eva Stone, of Osprey, sold the home at 3298 Casey Key Road to Blue Wave Integrated Solutions LLC for $1,975,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 1993.

Granada

Jeffrey and Bambi Famous Kaine, of Sapphire, N.C., sold their home at 1744 Fortuna St. to Karen Dingle, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,841 square feet of living area. It sold for $908,800 in 2014.

Battle and Turner

Phoenix Properties of West Florida LLC sold the home at 2321 Hyde Park St. to 2321 Hyde Park LLC for $880,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,608 square feet of living area.

One Hundred Central

Sylvia Fiammetta, of Northport, N.Y., sold the Unit F1014 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Robert Allen, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2010.

Sarasota Bay Park

970 Alameda Lane LLC sold two properties at 2475 Alameda Ave. to Timothy Macholz and Erin Duffy Macholz, of Sarasota, for $499,500. The first was built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,007 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1998, it has one bedroom one bath and 800 square feet of living area. They sold for $268,000 in 2015.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Pauline Hanson, trustee, of Hudson, N.H., sold the home at 5802 Cavano Drive to Larry Weinhaus and Carolyn Weinhaus, of Verona, Wis., for $460,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,900 in 2014.

Gulf Gate East

Carole Weidmiller, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3671 Kingston Blvd. to Timothy and Lori Paske, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,537 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Eileen Carrigan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6524 Waterford Circle to Robert Terry, of Sarasota, for $337,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2006.

Rivo at Ringling

Carmine and Jaymie Corinella, of Roslyn, N.Y., sold their Unit 1112 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Michael Sherman and Debra Sherman, trustees, of Pembroke Pines, for $449,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $482,000 in 2006.

Huntington Pointe

William Sicaras II, trustee, of Austin, Texas, sold the home at 4105 Hearthstone Drive to Christopher and Lori Barton, of Sarasota, for $369,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,139 square feet of living area.

Dolphin Tower

Rolf Luscher, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 6D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Sandra Baros and Craig Warner, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It sold for $41,500 in 2013.

Clark Lakes

Richard and Cheryl Wolber, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3669 Mary Lane to Anthony and Debra Cardinale, of Sarasota, for $364,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,754 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2012.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Simon Leeder, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2803 Hope St. to 2803 Hope Street LLC for $361,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, four baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2005.

Broadway Promenade

Ingrid and Gunaratnam Yogaratnam sold their Unit 1418 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Patricia Warner, of Herndon, Va., for $340,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $394,700 in 2007.

Frances Carlton

Jerry and Daniele Nance, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 1221 N. Palm Ave. to Randall and Kimberly Doeschler, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1928, it has one bedroom, one bath and 675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2005.

Paver Park Estates

Carol Rhoads, of Palm City, sold her home at 2485 S. Milmar Drive to Wilson Peterson and Valerie Trouet, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2014.

Phillippi Cove

Landz Management & Consulting LLC sold the home at 2530 Trinidad St. to HP Florida I LLC for $278,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 2019.

Pinecraft

Robert Eby, of Lititz, Pa., sold his home at 1329 Miller Ave. to William and Katie Byler, of Wilmot, Ohio, for $265,500. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 730 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2019.

Gulf Gate

Vilwalk IV LLC sold the home at 2412 Post Road to Charles Turano and Kathleen Murray, of Bradford, R.I., for $260,500. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,200 in 2016.

Strathmore Riverside Villas

Gary and Eileen Evans, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-203 condominium at 2512 Riverbluff Parkway to Gary and Kathy Gustafson, of Sarasota, for $257,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

David and Sonila Cook, of Sarasota, sold their home at 312 Canal Road to Joao and Kerry Ganasevici, of Lake Orion, Mich., for $1.31 million. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 1,792 square feet of living area. It sold for $401,000 in 2012.

Dolphin Bay

Martin and Grace Rosman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to Anthony and Candace Fabaz, trustees, of Ludington, Mich., for $860,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $687,000 in 2002.

Island Reef

Michael and Barbara Cleary, of Nokomis, sold their Unit C103 condominium at 8776 Midnight Pass Road to William Snedeker and Laura Snedeker, trustees, of Portage, Mich., for $540,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,000 in 2016.

Crescent Arms Apartments

Merry Blechta, trustee, sold the Unit 701-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to Peter Hosmer and Vicki Hosmer, trustees, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,009 square feet of living area. It sold for $60,000 in 1977.

Jamaica Royale

Arthur and Debbie Weisman, trustees, sold the Unit 65 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Brenda Jean Larkin, of League City, Texas, for $388,500. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2009.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Raffaela Pera, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 611 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Jan Stroebel and Janice Harper, of Ontario, Canada, for $370,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,500 in 2010.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

William and Candace Noonan sold their home at 4678 Deer Creek Blvd. to Peter Roque and Michelle Roque, trustees, of Mansfield, Mass., for $668,800. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2010.

Turtle Rock

Sharon and Frederick Wasik, of Middletown, Del., sold their home at 4814 Sweetmeadow Circle to Frederick Giordano and Suzanne Miller Giordano, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,787 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2017.

Elaine Petersen, trustee, of Punta Gorda, sold the home at 5104 Brooksbend Circle to Elena Schupp Darden, trustee, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,500 in 1998.

Stonebridge

Harold Pontez, trustee, of Houston, sold the home at to Scott and Mary Moore, of Sarasota, for $489,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,281 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2016.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Laurie Roshfeld, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8729 Bellussi Drive to Janet Davis and William Wood Jr., of Montgomery Village, Md., for $420,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2018.

Marbella

Robert and Peggy Williard, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3998 Via Mirada to Carole Weidemiller, of Sarasota, for $373,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,770 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Michael Ciulla, Christopher Ciulla and Kenneth Ciulla, trustees, of Staten Island, N.Y., sold the home at 5773 Ivrea Drive to Carol Leotta, of W. Islip, N.Y., for $349,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2004.

Michael Murphy, of Nokomis, sold his home at 7505 Renato Circle to Mario and Barbara Berasi, of N. Canton, Ohio, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $244,100 in 2004.

Luis and Michelle Colon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7940 Bergamo Ave. to Gayla and Eric Lyons, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Elaina Friedrichsen, trustee, of Marina del Rey, Calif., sold the home at 7600 Bergamo Ave. to James and Deborah McCoy, of Grand Island, N.Y., for $272,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,400 in 2004.

VILWALK I LLC sold the home at 7620 Bergamo Ave. to Anthony and Christine Pellegrino, of Massapequa, N.Y., for $260,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $191,000 in 2012.

OSPREY

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit B-305 condominium at 260 Hidden Bay Drive to Michael and Carol Kibby, of Williamsville, N.Y., for $660,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Robert and Janet Knight, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1117 Wyeth Drive to Terri and Hector Melendez, of Nokomis, for $485,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,922 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Calusa Lakes

Anthony Tirone and Barbara Gagel Tirone, trustees, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 2116 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Nathan Tzodikov, of Nokomis, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,900 in 2004.

Palmetto Street

Beverly Hess, of Englewood, sold her home at 2310 Palmetto St. to Cornelia Gates, of Nokomis, for $285,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area.

Venetian Gardens

Federal National Mortgage Association sold the home at 206 Lake Shore Drive to Emily King, of Nokomis, for $270,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2005.