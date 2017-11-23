Sheriff's Office cautions safe holiday shopping

For many, one of the biggest and most time-honored Thanksgiving traditions comes after the fact: Black Friday shopping.

It's the de facto kick-off to holiday shopping, and it's no secret that things can get a little crazy in stores this kind of year.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to shop smart and stay safe this holiday season. Although patrol is increased in busy retail areas this time of year, shoppers are encouraged to follow these tips:

Avoid shopping alone, particularly at night.

Park in well-lit areas, lock vehicle doors and keep windows shut.

Carry purses close to the body and don’t reveal large amounts of cash.

If using a shopping cart, never leave purses unsecured and keep them closed.

Teach kids to go to a store clerk or security guard if you get separated.

Do not carry too many packages at one time.

Approach your vehicle with keys already in hand.

Do not leave your purse in the cart or place it on top of the vehicle when loading purchase.

Place all packages out of sight, preferably in the trunk or a covered compartment.

Never leave your vehicle running while you go into your home or into a store.

Be wary of anyone approaching you. Some people may offer leaflets or ask for donations however, both scenarios can be a ploy to get your money or gifts.

When driving home, be aware of vehicles that seem to be following you.

If you see anything suspicious while shopping or if a situation doesn’t feel right, leave the area immediately and contact store security or law enforcement.