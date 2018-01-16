Shake Shack signs lease near UTC Mall

Shake Shack, a rapidly growing fast-casual burger chain, has signed a lease to open a restaurant near the Mall at University Town Center.

The company signed a 10-year lease with Benderson Properties for approximately 3,200 square-feet at The East District at UTC. As part of the agreement, Benderson will not lease any nearby parcels to similar restaurants such as Five Guys or In-N-Out.

The location is slated to go in the shopping plaza adjacent to the mall, in the same strip as the current California Pizza Kitchen on Cattleman Road.

Starting in 2001 with a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, the company has grown to include more than 100 locations across the country. In an earnings call earlier this month, the company announced plans to open up to 35 new stores in 2018.

It has six locations in Florida but none in the southwestern part of the state.

Shake Shack promotes sustainability along with humanely raised, source verified, hormone-free beef. The menu includes burgers, chicken, hot dogs, fries and milk shakes, as well as vegetarian options.

The company has trademarked the motto “We Stand For Something Good.” According to its website, that means “carefully sourced premium ingredients from like-minded purveyors we admire and love; thoughtful, well-crafted and responsible design for its place; and deep community support through donations, events and volunteering.”