Seven cases of COVID-19 reported from Longboat Key

Florida’s Department of Health rolled out its ZIP code-based listings of positive tests for COVID-19 over the weekend, initially showing Longboat Key’s 34228 with “5 to 9.”

Testing Sarasota County Total: 1,310 Positive: 140 (10.7%) Manatee County Total: 910 Positive: 136 (14.9%) Statewide Total: 116,898 Positive: 12,350 (10.6%)

As of Sunday evening, Sarasota County had reported140 confirmed cases overall, while Manatee County had reported 136. Forty-three people have been hospitalized in Sarasota County, and seven people have died of COVID-19. Thirty one have been hospitalized in Manatee County and three have died.

The reporting of cities and towns in connection with positive test results is not always a direct representation of the positive test results in that ZIP code or town, the state said on the Department of Health website. According to the state’s Department of Health, “The ZIP code reflected in the data is ideally a representation of a COVID-19 positive person's residence. However, there are instances where the ZIP code may reflect the hospital where a person/case was admitted or tested. We are working to review these cases and appropriate them to the correct residential information. “

On the state’s list of cities and towns, seven Longboat Key cases are noted: three for Longboat Key, Manatee; two for Longboat Key, Sarasota and two for “Long Boat Key, Manatee."

12,350 people in Florida (389 of them non-residents) have tested positive. More than 1,500 have been hospitalized and 221 have died.