Settlement proposed for Longboat's lawsuit in short-term rental case.

The principal in a lawsuit filed by the town regarding short-term rentals is seeking a settlement, the town's attorney said.

Equity Villa Fund LP and Equity Residences LLC had been fined multiple times in connection to rental of a home at 537 Schooner Lane. With the lawsuit, the town sought to bar the companies from renting to people for fewer than 30 days, in accordance with town codes.

Settling would avoid expenses from litigation, but it is up to the Town Commission to accept the settlement. Town Attorney Maggie Mooney and Town Manager Tom Harmer are recommending the Commission does so, according to Mooney.

The settlement ensures that defendants concede they were in violation of the town’s zoning code.

The settlement agreement stipulates that defendants would pay $3,640 to the town as a compromise for $6,250 levied against the 537 Schooner Lane property and for litigation costs to the town. The settlement calls upon defendants to identify the names of people and dates they occupied the home within a specific time frame.

John Long signed the agreement as managing member of Equity Residences, Equity Villa Fund’s general partner. He did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Per a memo from Mooney, if the Commission agrees to the settlement, “The Defendant Property Owners will be declared by the Court to have violated the Town's Zoning Code (Sec. 158.144) by renting the property for periods of less than thirty days in the R-4SF zoning district.” Additionally, the Defendant Property Owners will be instructed not to rent the property for fewer than 30 days, or they will be in violation of both the settlement and town code.

Perhaps most important: “The disposition of this case establishes a judicial precedent upholding and enforcing Section 158.144 of the Town’s Zoning Code.”

On June 3 of this year, the Town Commission “authorized the Town Attorney and special litigation counsel (Arthur Hardy and Josh Dell with the law firm of Matthews Eastmoore) to file a lawsuit against property owners Equity Villa Fund, LP and Equity Residences, LLC” because “Property Owners repeatedly rented the subject property for periods of fewer than thirty consecutive calendar days,” the memo reads.

On June 4, a two-count complaint was filed on the town’s behalf against the property owners. “Following service of the Complaint, the Property Owners’ legal counsel contacted the Town's litigation counsel and settlement negotiations ensued,” the memo reads.

If the Town Commission agrees to the settlement, it would resolve all pending litigation.

Robert Lincoln, an attorney for the companies, declined to speak to too many details revolving around the situation.

“I have every reason to expect the Town Commission will approve the settlement,” he said.

Mooney called the proposed settlement a “victory in the town’s column,” although it is still subject to the Commission’s review, discussion, consideration and, ultimately, approval.

She said the town has spent approximately $9,000 on the lawsuit. The proposed settlement comes before any actual court proceedings.

The town wanted only for the defendants to cease violation of its short-term vacation rental ordinance. This settlement delivers that outcome.

This is a developing story.