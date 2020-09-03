School Board of Manatee County seeks resident to join committee

The School Board of Manatee County is looking for a resident to serve a three-year term on the School District of Manatee County's Audit Committee.

The committee recommends the appointment of internal and external auditors and assists in maintaining communication between selected auditors, the school board and the district's financial management. The committee also reviews internal and external auditors' scope, and reports and reviews the collection and proper use of funds raised through the half-cent sales surtax for capital outlay expenditures.

Anyone interested in serving must be a Manatee County resident, an active or retired certified public accountant or have employment experience in the district's financial operations and submit a letter of interest that includes contact information and provides a summary of their work experience.

Responses should be sent to Manatee County School District, Michele Boyes, Board Agency Clerk, P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton, Florida 34206-9069.

The deadline is Sept. 18.

For more information contact Barbara Vedder, the Audit Committee chair, at [email protected].