School Board of Manatee County changes meeting times

The School Board of Manatee County will assemble at new times beginning with its May 25 regular school board meeting.

The board will now meet at 10 a.m. for the meeting on the second Tuesday of each month and at 5 p.m. for the meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

The board currently meets at 5:45 p.m. for every regular meeting.

With some meetings going past 10 p.m., the board unanimously approved the time change in hopes of accommodating School District of Manatee County staff who have been working all day and community members and district employees who want to attend and participate in public comments.

"We should definitely change what we're doing because these meetings are very long, and I don't think that's beneficial for anybody," said Gina Messenger, a board member. "I just want to make sure we can ensure that parents and our teachers and employees can reach out to us."