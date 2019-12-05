Sarasota's Selva Grill to open at UTC

A popular downtown Sarasota restaurant is expanding into the greater Lakewood Ranch area.

Benderson Development Co. announced Selva Grill will be opening a second location at University Town Center in summer 2020, according to a press release.

Selva Grill is known for its beautifully presented dishes inspired by Peruvian cuisine. The menu features ceviches and dishes like empanadas, seafood paella and salmon chileno topped with crab and manchego.

The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space on Cattlemen Road in the West District of UTC, adjacent to Jared the Galleria of Jewelry.

In a press release, Benderson's Executive Director of Leasing Mark Chait said he's thrilled to welcome Selva Grill and further expand UTC's dining offerings.

"UTC is a unique shopping and dining destination with a mix of exceptional retailers, and it speaks volumes about the district's continued growth and success that Selva Grill chose this for its second location," Chait stated.