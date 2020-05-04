The Mall at University Town Center will reopen May 6 after shutting down in mid-March due to concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

Modified mall hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The mall is located at 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota.

Restaurant and department store hours may vary. Many restaurants are offering take-out and delivery services and are reopening dining areas with limited indoor seating.

According to the mall's website, steps are being taken to help keep the public safe.

Measures include:

— Using signage and decals to help customers practice social distancing;

— Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces;

— Using a stronger disinfectant when available;

—Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations;

— Providing wipes for strollers as supplies last;

— Closing play areas;

— Turning off drinking fountains;

— Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas and food courts to allow for greater social distancing;

— Removing trays from our food courts to reduce the amount of high-touch surfaces;

— Encouraging the use of masks and gloves where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws; and

— Allowing mall walkers access but with a more limited time frame.

The center and restaurants will have reduced occupancy to comply with Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis’ mandated limitations, the website states.

For information about specific stores or about the mall, visit facebook.com/MallatUTC.