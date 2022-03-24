Sarasota, Weather Page, Nature, Photo Contest

 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022 15 min ago

Bruce EntSilverman captured these two monarch butterflies in the gardens at Spanish Point.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Bruce EntSilverman captured these two monarch butterflies in the gardens at Spanish Point.

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo contest. In February 2023, you will vote for your favorite photo, and the submission with the most votes will win a $500 gift card.

To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

