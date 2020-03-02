Southwest Florida residents test positive for coronavirus

Two southwest Florida residents have tested “presumptively positive” for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday — including one Manatee County resident who has not recently visited countries where travel has been restricted because of the disease.

A letter on a Doctors Hospital letterhead circulating on social media and reported on by the Venice Gondolier indicates one case of COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus that first appeared in late 2019, is being treated at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Doctors Hospital said on Twitter it cannot provide information about a potential case and referred inquiry to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. The Florida Department of Health could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sarasota Military Academy announced on Facebook that the Department of Health had quarantined a student and his mother because of the mother’s “contact with a patient” at Doctors Hospital in her "professional role." The post does not specifically mention COVID-19.

In a release, the Florida Department of Health said both individuals who had tested presumptively positive were in isolation, and “the overall immediate threat to the public remains low.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the declaration of a state of emergency Sunday, designating the Florida Department of Health as the lead agency to coordinate response to the disease.

“This is the scenario that we prepare for every day in public health,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a release. “The department is moving forward with the appropriate plans, and we are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local medical providers to ensure these individuals receive the proper treatment and that anyone who has come into contact with them is following the necessary protocols, limiting or stopping any further spread.”

Symptoms of the disease include fever, cough and shortness of breath, the Florida Department of Health said. Symptoms can take between two and 14 days to appear after exposure. The department said it is working to isolate and monitor people who may have been exposed to the disease.

The department said the best way to avoid contracting the disease is to avoid exposure, recommending preventative action, including:

Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when you are sick;

Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands;

Covering up coughs and sneezes with a tissue, which you then properly dispose;

Frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, “especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;”

Cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces you frequently touch.

More information is available on the Florida Department of Health website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.