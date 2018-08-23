No-swim advisory issued for Siesta, Longboat, Lido

Sarasota County health officials issued a no-swim advisory for Siesta Beach, Longboat Key and Lido Beach today after tests showed elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The beaches are still open, but in a release, officials advised against water recreation while the warning remains in place. The no-swim advisory was issued because of higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria.

County officials believe natural causes are responsible for the elevated bacteria levels. Response teams saw wrack lines of decaying algae and dead fish, bacteria reservoirs that are associated with an ongoing red tide bloom. The teams also saw bird tracks on the beaches, and large amounts of bird activity can increase bacteria levels. Recent rains are another factor that can wash pollutants into the water.

The elevated bacteria levels can cause illnesses, especially among the young, elderly or those with weak immune systems. The release advised against eating shellfish collected at any beach with a no-swim advisory, though healthy finfish can be eaten if filleted.

No-swim advisories were also issued for Venice Pier Beach and Brohard Beach.

Additional water quality test results will be available tomorrow. The no-swim advisory will be lifted when the bacteria returns to acceptable levels.