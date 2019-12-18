Selby Gardens to scale down master plan

As Marie Selby Botanical Gardens works to revise its master plan following the city’s rejection of its initial proposal, it’s making adjustments that directly address public concerns about the scale and intensity of the project.

Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said today the organization was announcing three key points relating to the development of a “compromise master plan” for the nonprofit’s 14.7-acre bayfront site. Although a new proposal has not been finalized, Rominiecki said Selby would no longer be seeking a revision to the city’s comprehensive plan to facilitate the implementation of a master plan.

As a result, Rominiecki said plans for a new parking structure on the property would have to meet a maximum height limit of 45 feet. Additionally, a new restaurant on the property would need to qualify as an accessory use to the botanical gardens rather than a stand-alone operation.

“We feel these are major compromises,” Rominiecki said.

All three points in Selby’s announcement are a response to leading criticisms of the previous master plan proposal. At a series of public hearings in September, October and November, project opponents argued the proposed 75-foot parking garage was out of scale with the site’s surroundings. Critics said plans for an on-site restaurant represented the commercialization of the land and that a comprehensive plan change to the Metropolitan / Regional land use classification was inappropriate for the property, located just south of downtown.

Although Selby representatives argued those changes were in line with best planning practices and would not significantly affect surrounding neighborhoods, the City Commission voted 3-2 to deny the master plan application. Following that decision, Rominiecki said Selby’s board of directors tasked staff with evaluating all options for the organization’s future.

For now, the focus is on finding a compromise. On Dec. 11, Selby submitted an application to the city seeking to hold a community workshop regarding the suggested compromises in early 2020. A date for the workshop has not yet been set.

Ahead of that workshop, Rominiecki said Selby has already begun holding “listening sessions” with those living around the botanical gardens site and has met with city leaders. Based on the input the organization has received so far — including at public meetings regarding the initial proposal — Rominiecki was optimistic the new plans would be warmly received.

“We are certainly hopeful as an institution that these changes will garner wide-ranging support in the community,” Rominiecki said.